Ellianos Coffee to Bring Another Store to Jacksonville, Florida

The long-demolished Downtown Temple location at Laura and Ashley Streets. Formally chartered in 1882, Congregation Ahavath Chesed is the oldest synagogue in Jacksonville and one of the two oldest in Florida. Originally located at the intersection of Laura and Union Streets in downtown Jacksonville, a larger structure was completed at the intersection of Laura and Ashley Streets in 1910. In 1927, the congregation purchased a building that was designed by famed local architect Henry John Klutho in Riverside. Constructed in 1907, this structure was destroyed by fire in 1940. As a result, a new Riverside synagogue was dedicated in 1950. In 1979, Congregation Ahavath Chesed dedicated a new house of worship at their current location in Mandarin. Following the synagogue’s relocation, the Riverside Temple was renovated into The Avenues condominium complex.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO