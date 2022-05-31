ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Ellianos Coffee to Bring Another Store to Jacksonville, Florida

QSR magazine
 2 days ago

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based premium drive-thru coffee chain, continues to develop in Jacksonville, Florida, recently announcing a new store is in construction near the intersection of Old Kings Highway and Baymeadows Road. The store's address is 8781 Old Kings Road S., Jacksonville, FL 32217. Ellianos reports that it signed...

www.qsrmagazine.com

Jacksonville Daily Record

Riverside property buyer sees Jacksonville as ‘part of the expansion of the South'

Atlanta-based investor Paul Mayberry said May 31 he bought the former Miller Electric Co. headquarters property in Riverside because of its location. He has no immediate plans for development at the 4.3-acre Rosselle Street site, which is at Rosselle, Copeland and Osceola streets, east of Stockton Street and bordered to the north by Interstate 10.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Anejo Mexican renovating in St. Johns

St. Johns County issued a tenant renovation permit for the 4,788-square-foot Anejo Mexican Restaurant at a cost of $212,124 at 335 Pine Lake Drive, Suite D104, in Nocatee Town Center in Ponte Vedra. The Nocatee Town Center directory says Anejo Cocina Mexicana will open in early summer 2022. Catullo’s Italian...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

A blast from the past: 1970s Jacksonville Beach

Aerial view of Jacksonville Beach in 1972. State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory, https://floridamemory.com/items/show/87064. The old Beach Boulevard pedestrian overpass in 1972. State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory, https://floridamemory.com/items/show/87074. Aerial view of Quality Inn in 1972. State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory, https://floridamemory.com/items/show/95090.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Uncovering Jewish heritage sites in Jacksonville

The long-demolished Downtown Temple location at Laura and Ashley Streets. Formally chartered in 1882, Congregation Ahavath Chesed is the oldest synagogue in Jacksonville and one of the two oldest in Florida. Originally located at the intersection of Laura and Union Streets in downtown Jacksonville, a larger structure was completed at the intersection of Laura and Ashley Streets in 1910. In 1927, the congregation purchased a building that was designed by famed local architect Henry John Klutho in Riverside. Constructed in 1907, this structure was destroyed by fire in 1940. As a result, a new Riverside synagogue was dedicated in 1950. In 1979, Congregation Ahavath Chesed dedicated a new house of worship at their current location in Mandarin. Following the synagogue’s relocation, the Riverside Temple was renovated into The Avenues condominium complex.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

With two new restaurants, Jax Beach Town Center plans fall opening

A first-of-its-kind regional Mexican restaurant with rooftop dining along with a Georgia craft brewery gastropub will be center stage at Jax Beach Town Center. The modern two-story, mixed-use facility under construction just a block away from the Atlantic Ocean in the heart of Jacksonville Beach is on track to be completed in October or November, developer Marc Angelo told the Times-Union.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Superior Construction: Building on the family business

It was nine minutes to deadline at Superior Construction’s headquarters in South Jacksonville. The national infrastructure builder was submitting a $200 million bid May 6 to replce a bridge on U.S. 98 in the Florida Panhandle. For every job, Superior’s 36-year-old CEO and fourth-generation owner Nick Largura says he...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Looking to live a simple life? FreedomVanGo provides just that

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — FreedomVanGo found its niche just before COVID hit and unlike other businesses, owner Grant Wilson says they thrived. "So many companies were pushing remote... and people realized you don’t have to be at home to work. You can travel, take your kids, take your husband, take your dogs, do whatever you want and go travel and work while you're doing," Wilson said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Vote for Jacksonville’s best fishing charter

Up for a day on the water? Who’s the best fishing charter in Jacksonville?. You can vote once per day from May 30 through June 12. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have the option to write-in your candidate during the voting process below.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

