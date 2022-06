MSC Cruises’ giant new cruise ship that will debut later this year, MSC World Europa, will be 22 decks tall and have 33 restaurants, lounges, and bars. MSC World Europa will be 150 feet wide, feature 2,626 cabins, and have more than 430,000 square feet of public space. The cruise ship will sail her maiden cruise on December 20, 2022 and be the largest ship in the cruise line’s fleet.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO