Natalie E. Lock, 94, born Oct. 16, 1927, passed away at home with her children by her side, in Springfield on Friday, May 27, 2022. She was born at home on the farm in Ash Grove. The third of seven children born to Nathaniel and Idella Mannering. She graduated from Miller High School in 1945 and shortly thereafter married her high school sweetheart, Junior Barker. That marriage was cut short by Junior’s untimely passing.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO