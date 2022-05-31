Sharlene Ann Henke

Curtiss Dale Lynch, 74, of Sarcoxie passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin. Lynch entered this life on Tuesday, July 29, 1947 in Joplin to the union of the late Harold Floyd and Helen Lee (Hasselbring) Lynch. He went to Sarcoxie Schools and later obtained his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at Pittsburgh State University. On Nov. 1, 1968 he enlisted in the United States Army, retiring in 1985 as a Master Sergeant. His career field was military intelligence. During his enlisted years he received many commendation medals and ribbons. Army commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Army Extraordinary Medal, Four Overseas Service Bars, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with palm and Sharpshooter Expert and was active member of the group Duffies.

SARCOXIE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO