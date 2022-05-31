ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce City, MO

Sharlene Ann Henke

Lawrence County Record
 2 days ago

Sharlene Ann Henke, 61, of Pierce City passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022,...

lawrencecountyrecord.com

Lawrence County Record

Gilbert “Gib” Cletus Rader

Gilbert “Gib” Cletus Rader, 63, of Marionville passed away in the comfort of his own home on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 surrounded by family. Starting in September 2021, he began his battle against an aggressive form of colon cancer which lead to carcinomatosis of the abdomen. He was...
MARIONVILLE, MO
Lawrence County Record

Lyndell Joe Edwards

Lyndell Joe Edwards, 67, of Webb City passed away on Friday May 27, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin. Edwards was born on Aug. 31, 1954, in Olton, Texas to Marlin and Carma (McBroom) Edwards. On June 12, 1976, he married Elaine (Hearon) Edwards in Baxter Springs, Kan. and they made their home in Pittsburg, Kan. until 1979 when they moved to Joplin. In 1984 they moved to Webb City.
WEBB CITY, MO
Lawrence County Record

Natalie E. Lock

Natalie E. Lock, 94, born Oct. 16, 1927, passed away at home with her children by her side, in Springfield on Friday, May 27, 2022. She was born at home on the farm in Ash Grove. The third of seven children born to Nathaniel and Idella Mannering. She graduated from Miller High School in 1945 and shortly thereafter married her high school sweetheart, Junior Barker. That marriage was cut short by Junior’s untimely passing.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Lawrence County Record

Marjorie Lee Webb

Marjorie Lee Webb, 102, loving aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt, educator, and friend to many, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. Marjorie was born in Miller, Missouri, on October 14, 1919, to Warren Lee and Fay (Richesin) Webb. Marjorie’s legacy began as a bossy big sister,...
MILLER, MO
Lawrence County Record

Curtiss Dale Lynch

Curtiss Dale Lynch, 74, of Sarcoxie passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin. Lynch entered this life on Tuesday, July 29, 1947 in Joplin to the union of the late Harold Floyd and Helen Lee (Hasselbring) Lynch. He went to Sarcoxie Schools and later obtained his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at Pittsburgh State University. On Nov. 1, 1968 he enlisted in the United States Army, retiring in 1985 as a Master Sergeant. His career field was military intelligence. During his enlisted years he received many commendation medals and ribbons. Army commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Army Extraordinary Medal, Four Overseas Service Bars, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with palm and Sharpshooter Expert and was active member of the group Duffies.
SARCOXIE, MO
Lawrence County Record

Dawgs bite Mt’neers district championship hopes

If you’re a Mt. Vernon Mt’neer, you have two goals. You want to beat rival Aurora, and win a district championship. If you are an Aurora Houn’ Dawg, you have two similar goals. Beat Mt. Vernon and win a district championship. On Thursday night, both teams had the opportunity to achieve both with one win.
AURORA, MO
Lawrence County Record

‘Go serve and love’

Mt. Vernon Church of Christ to celebrate 75 years of growth, ministry, love of community. The Mt. Vernon Church of Christ will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the church’s founding on Sunday, June 5. The church will hold a potluck luncheon after its usual church service, followed by time of congregants singing their favorite hymns.
MOUNT VERNON, MO

