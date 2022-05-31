Girl Nearly Drowns in Backyard Pool in Pine Hill, NJ

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says a man from Pine Hill has been charged after it was determined he was driving while intoxicated when he struck a pedestrian who later died. 28-year-old Darius Wade is facing one count of second-degree death by auto. MacAulay's office says,. On May 6, 2022,...
Egg Harbor Township police are asking for help finding a teen missing almost two weeks. Jenice Trombetta, 17, was reported missing by her father. She was last seen May 21 on the Ocean City Boardwalk, police said. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has...
Sure, you may have seen horses at someone's house if they own a farm or hired a professional company to give pony rides at their kid's birthday party, but seeing a bunch of them just nonchalantly mosey across your driveway is a different sight entirely. That's exactly what people experienced...
PINE HILL — A borough resident has been charged with death by auto in connection with a crash that killed a man in May. According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, 28-year-old Darius Wade was driving while intoxicated when he struck a pedestrian, 76-year-old Frank Yerka, of Pine Hill.
Two Cumberland County men are charged with murder in the killing of a Vineland teen. Anthony Torres-Sanchez, 15, was found shot in the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive at 11:45 a.m. last Thursday. Deshawn Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane Watson Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged with murder...
WILDWOOD, N.J. - Authorities say a swimmer from Philadelphia who went missing in the ocean off the coast of New Jersey was not found after an exhaustive search. The Wildwood Police Department said 19-year-old Alfred Williams was among a group of four swimmers who needed to be rescued from the water last Tuesday.
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing.
Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission.
UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO
The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water.
“He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday.
Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety.
A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
Firefighters battled a massive junkyard fire in Philadelphia. The fire started Thursday afternoon at the SD Richman and Sons Scrapyard on 2435 Wheatsheaf Lane. SkyForce10 captured large flames and plumes of smoke in the air. No injuries were reported. Firefighters managed to place the blaze under control Thursday night. The...
Just after 8:30, Thursday morning rescue crews from area fire companies along with the Delaware State Police dive team responded to a call for reports of a body in the Christina River. Crews initially responded to the area of Cassidy Drive & Water Street in Newport, just east of Route...
A serious crash was reported on the Garden State Parkway, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2 in Stafford Township, initial reports said. One car purportedly was on its roof and another on its side, reports said. An unconfirmed report said...
The remains discovered in a Philadelphia arboretum nearly two years ago were identified this week as those of a 22-year-old man, and his alleged killer was arrested, authorities said. Keshaun Sheffield, 20, of Philadelphia, has been charged with first-and third-degree murder, among other offenses, for the Aug. 19, 2019 murder...
PEMBERTON, N.J. - Authorities say a small plane made a "rough landing" in a field Wednesday afternoon in Burlington County. The apparent emergency landing happened just after 5:30 p.m. near Rake Pond Road in Pemberton Township, according to authorities. No injuries were reported and its unknown how many people were...
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have suspended the search for a missing swimmer in Cape May County. Two other swimmers were rescued on Tuesday.
All day long, people have asked if authorities ever found the missing swimmer. One woman told Eyewitness News that she kept waking up in the middle of the night hoping that the swimmer would surface, but he never did.
After a desperate, hours-long search by helicopter and by boat, authorities called off the search for the missing swimmer in Wildwood.
The swimmer, a man in his early 20s, is presumed dead.
“It was heartbreaking to see a young man out...
A man was airlifted for to a local hospital after being shot in an Annapolis salon, reports ABC 2. The victim was shot at the salon on the 1900 block of Fairfax Road around 12 p.m., Thursday, June 1, reports the outlet. The victim was then flown to a nearby...
When it comes to blending in with a crowd so as to not draw attention to yourself, this guy is fighting an uphill battle every single day. Cops in Vineland are asking the question, "are you able to identify this subject?" And even they say, "not many people have artwork...
A victim was pronounced dead at a local trauma center following a late-night stabbing in Trenton, developing reports say.Officers responded to the area of 800 Beatty St. and found the victim in cardiac arrest with multiple stab wounds shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, according to init…
A 68-year-old man from Sicklerville, New Jersey lost his life over the weekend in a one-vehicle crash off Route 42. The accident happened Sunday, May 29th around 1 p.m. off Exit 12 for Clements Bridge Road in Deptford on 42-South. David P. Rice reportedly lost control of his pickup truck...
