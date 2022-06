MUSCATINE, Iowa – Muscatine Power & Water closed Mulberry Avenue today (May 31) from East 9th Street to East 10th Street to replace a section of water main. The closure is expected to last until at least July 1 (24 working days), weather permitting. A detour has been established using East 8th Street to Orange to 11th Street and back to Mulberry, or using Parham to Cedar to East 8th and back to Mulberry.

