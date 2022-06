Memorial Day Weekend is one of the most popular weekends of the year for boaters. Unfortunately, when you get that many boats—especially powerboats—on the water, mishaps are bound to occur. Many of these accidents are caught on camera, and while they aren’t always tragic, some do have a certain “wow” factor. This was the case with a 41-second video that was captured last weekend by a security camera at a marina in Charleston, South Carolina.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 32 MINUTES AGO