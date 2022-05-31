ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Getting Therapeutic Medication for COVID-19

skokie.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor people who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 infection, medications or “therapeutics” are available that can reduce your chances of severe illness and death. Medications can help reduce symptoms and...

www.skokie.org

2 days ago

ScienceBlog.com

The drug gabapentin may boost functional recovery after a stroke

The drug gabapentin, currently prescribed to control seizures and reduce nerve pain, may enhance recovery of movement after a stroke by helping neurons on the undamaged side of the brain take up the signaling work of lost cells, new research in mice suggests. The experiments mimicked ischemic stroke in humans,...
OHIO STATE
Healthline

Types of Medication That Can Cause Tinnitus (Ringing in the Ears)

A wide range of prescription and over-the-counter medications are potentially “ototoxic,” or harmful to the ears. Ototoxic medications can potentially cause tinnitus by damaging the sensory cells located within the inner ear. These cells are needed for balance and hearing. Symptoms of tinnitus may resolve once the medication...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Burning Feet: Causes, Treatments, Diagnosis, and Outlook

Neuropathy, or nerve damage in the legs and feet, is the main reason a person experiences the sensation of burning feet. While diabetes is one of most common causes of nerve damage, many other conditions can lead to the sensation of burning feet. Read on to find out more about...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Boston Globe

Experimental pill prompts some to regrow a nearly full head of hair

The drug is not expected to work for those with more common forms of age-related hair loss. Concert Pharmaceuticals said Monday that its experimental treatment for a severe form of hair loss called alopecia areata could restore a nearly full head of hair in about 30 to 40 percent of people.
LEXINGTON, MA
technologynetworks.com

Drug Shrinks Tumors in 80% of Patients With Lymphoma in Trial

In early research led by the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center, the oral medication zanubrutinib was found to help most patients with a slow-growing type of cancer known as marginal zone lymphoma. Cancers shrunk in 80% of the 20 patients on the clinical trial with marginal zone lymphoma,...
CANCER
EverydayHealth.com

FDA Approves Type 2 Diabetes Drug Mounjaro, Which Is Also Associated With Weight Loss

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), as an addition to diet and exercise. The drug, manufactured by Eli Lilly, improved blood sugar more effectively than the other diabetes therapies that were included in the clinical studies that were the basis for its approval, according to the FDA statement, released on May 13.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Combining Certain Medications With Ibuprofen Can Permanently Injure Kidneys

Commonly prescribed hypertension medications may be harmful in combination with ibuprofen. Anyone who is taking a diuretic and a renin-angiotensin system (RSA) inhibitor for hypertension (high blood pressure) should be cautious about also taking the painkiller ibuprofen, according to new research. Diuretics and RSA inhibitors are commonly prescribed together for...
HEALTH
WebMD

Some People Test Positive for COVID Several Days After Symptoms

May 31, 2022 -- Two-plus years into the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists still aren’t sure how long people who catch coronavirus remain infectious, The Wall Street Journal reports. Some people keep testing positive with rapid tests beyond five days, and some even test positive after 10 days, the newspaper reported....
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

Home COVID-19 test kits may not be as accurate with newer variants

As Southern California enters graduation and summer barbecue season, as well as another COVID surge, many people might be relying on home tests to determine if they are safe to gather in large groups.RELATED: LA County reports 12,694 new COVID cases over holiday weekendSome people, though, are questioning how reliable home test kits are and how long a person can stay contagious after coming up positive for COVID. Eduardo Cuevas has two children graduating in two weeks and worries about them staying COVID free. "...because now you can go without a mask, and there will be hundreds of people there. So, I...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS New York

Report: Omicron more deadly for older Americans than Delta

NEW YORK - COVID boosters for older Americans may be more important than ever, according to a new report, as studies suggest the current COVID wave is much bigger than we realize.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Biden administration are pushing hard to promote boosters now that it appears even vaccinated seniors could be vulnerable to COVID.Eighty-one-year-old Linda Hanhilammi tells CBS2's Dick Brennan she does whatever she can to keep safe from COVID."I think getting a vaccine is so important," she said. "Being double-boosted also gives me a feeling of protection."The CDC is urging older Americans to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Gout drug colchicine may help patients with heart failure

The anti-inflammatory benefits of a common gout medicine may help save the lives of heart failure patients, researchers say. The medication, colchicine, could also reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in patients whose arteries are clogged with cholesterol, according to the study authors. "The signal for benefit with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Verge

Blood oxygen monitors miss concerning COVID-19 symptoms more often in patients of color

Blood oxygen monitors said that hospitalized Asian, Black, and Hispanic COVID-19 patients had higher blood oxygen levels than they actually did, according to a new study. Oxygen levels are an important indicator of how serious someone’s case of COVID-19 is and what medications they’re eligible for — and that overestimation meant that it took longer for Black and Hispanic patients to get necessary treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New report shows COVID-19 pandemic increased cancer-related deaths in the United States

According to a new study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS), the COVID-19 pandemic increased the number of cancer-related deaths by 3.2% in the United States from 2019- 2020. Compared to 2019, the monthly cancer-related mortality rate was higher in April 2020, when healthcare capacity was most challenged by the pandemic. Higher mortality rates were again observed each month from July to December 2020 compared to 2019. The findings will be presented at this year's annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago, June 3-7.

