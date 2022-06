Michigan 4-H Youth Development provides meaningful opportunities for youth to share their voice while learning and developing leadership skills as they serve as a 4-H ambassador. 4-H ambassadors represent and promote 4-H, as well as assist with county-wide or statewide 4-H activities. A 4-H ambassador is a motivated individual who seeks to become a leader, mentor and teacher, inspiring positive change in their community.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO