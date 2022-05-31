MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (5/31) PREMIUM

Here we are! It’s been a long road to get to this point, but we’re finally down to the final two teams. These are the clubs that many people expected to see a few weeks back, but it’s been a long road to get to this point. Boston had to battle seven games against the Miami Heat to get to this point, while Golden State took care of business against Dallas in just five games. That means the Warriors haven’t played since May 26. It’s been a week since they played, and that’s tougher than most people think. As someone who plays basketball regularly, having a week off is more challenging than a few days because this is a rhythm sport. I’m no professional athlete, but I genuinely believe this to be the case! With that in mind, let’s get into this Game 1!
