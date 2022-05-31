MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (5/31) PREMIUM

Los Angeles Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman went 0-for-5 at the plate on Wednesday, as he grounded out to first for a RBI in the Dodgers' 8-4 loss to the Pirates. Freeman still remains a strong asset in fantasy and one of the top options in the league at first base, but it is however safe to say he has slowed down a bit lately. The Dodgers first basemen has now seen his batting average drop below .300 for the first time this season as he has fallen out of the running as an MVP candidate at least for now as another member of the team has taken a massive leap ahead. Freeman still has 30 RBI on the season which keeps him well among the elite in the league but hopefully he can see his home run count uptick as he has only four on the season right now.

