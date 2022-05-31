ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (5/31) PREMIUM

By Josh Shepardson
fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Memorial Day’s small slate, it’s a big one on Tuesday night. There are 13 games on tonight’s main slate...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer Celtics v. Warriors: Thursday (6/2)

Here we are! It’s been a long road to get to this point, but we’re finally down to the final two teams. These are the clubs that many people expected to see a few weeks back, but it’s been a long road to get to this point. Boston had to battle seven games against the Miami Heat to get to this point, while Golden State took care of business against Dallas in just five games. That means the Warriors haven’t played since May 26. It’s been a week since they played, and that’s tougher than most people think. As someone who plays basketball regularly, having a week off is more challenging than a few days because this is a rhythm sport. I’m no professional athlete, but I genuinely believe this to be the case! With that in mind, let’s get into this Game 1!
NBA
Yardbarker

Former Phillies pitcher J.A. Happ announces retirement

After a 15-year career, former Phillies starting pitcher J.A. Happ has announced that he has retired from Major League Baseball. After stops with the Phillies, Astros, Mariners, Pirates, Yankees, Twins, Cardinals, and two stops with the Blue Jays, Happ has decided to hang up his glove after what can only be described as a solid MLB career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfs#Primer
fantasypros.com

Andrew Benintendi tallies three more hits in loss Wednesday

Benintendi is currently riding a 5-game hitting streak and has multiple hits in four of of those five. The three hits marked his seventh multi-hit game in his last 13 games and his third 3-hit performance during that span. Benny’s average now sits at .337, and is up 35-points since May 20, and good for eighth best in the Majors and sixth in the AL. Benintendi continues to one of the few fantasy bright spots on Kansas City and even he has work to do in the home run (2) and RBI (21) departments.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Ryan Yarbrough surrenders three runs to Rangers in loss

Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough allowed three runs on six hits (including two homers) during Tuesday's outing against the Rangers. He gave up zero walks while striking out three batters. The southpaw was charged with the loss as Tampa Bay ultimately fell to Texas by a score of 3-0. Fantasy Impact:
ARLINGTON, TX
fantasypros.com

Grayson Rodriguez diagnosed with right lat strain

Orioles prospect Grayson Rodriguez’s MRI on Thursday confirmed a right lat strain. Orioles GM Mike Elias stated “He’s going to miss a decent amount of time at the minimum.” (Roch Kubatko on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Rodriguez has had a stellar season for Triple-A Norfolk. He has...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
fantasypros.com

Kyler Murray expected to practice for first time Wednesday

Kyler Murray is back in the Cardinals training facility and expected to be on the practice field for the first time during their off-season program Wednesday. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This news is certainly notable given that previous reports suggested Murray would not attend OTAs at all and...
FOOTBALL
fantasypros.com

Shohei Ohtani allows four runs in loss to Yankees on Thursday

Shohei Ohtani allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk over three innings on Thursday against the Yankees. He struck out two and took the loss, falling to 3-4. This wasn't nearly as bad as Ohtani's seven-run outing last year in Yankee Stadium when he couldn't make it out of the first inning, but it was still obviously a terrible start. He generated just three whiffs on 75 pitches and had an awful 12% CSW rate. He has now allowed nine runs over nine innings in his last two starts, albeit in two tough matchups, and his ERA is all the way up to 3.99. To the extent he's a single player in your fantasy leagues, you should start him as a batter in weekly leagues, and regardless, you may want to bench him as a pitcher in his next start against the Red Sox.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football News Roundup: Kyler Murray, Jerry Jeudy, Antonio Brown (2022)

Organized Team Activities (OTAs) are in full swing, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest in news and notes around the NFL. Kyler Murray is back in the Cardinals training facility and expected to be on the practice field for the first time during their off-season program Wednesday. (Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter)
NFL
fantasypros.com

Sonny Gray playing catch Wednesday, could end up on IL

Minnesota Twins SP Sonny Gray played catch Wednesday and is said to be improving. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli stated he may end up on the IL if they need the roster spot to function better as a team. (Betsy Helfand on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Gray has been very solid for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Giants vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 6/2/2022

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Miami Marlins on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Giants-Marlins prediction and pick. Unsurprisingly, the Giants have been one of the better teams in the league this season. They’ve following up a 2021 NLDS appearance with a 27-22 start to the season, a record that has them ranked third in the hotly contested NL West. The Marlins haven’t quite had the same success, as they’ve posted a 20-28 mark in a much easier division. Both teams need to book this game into the win column, so this should be a pretty entertaining matchup. Let’s cut to the chase and get straight into the pick.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Alex Mack restructures contract with 49ers

Alex Mack agreed to a reworked deal in which his base salary drops from $5M to $1.12M this year and $3.35M to $1.165M next year. (Field Yates on Twitter) The 49ers save over $4 million in cap space as a result. Mack had been contemplating retirement, so this could possibly be another hint that he is going to call it a career. It sounds like barring a change in heart by Mack, San Francisco will be seeing a change at center on the offensive line.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Julio Urias strikes out eight in Dodgers loss Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Julio Urias pitched six innings on Tuesday, striking out eight, walking one, and allowing eight hits for four earned runs in the Dodgers' 5-3 loss to the Pirates. Fantasy Impact:. Urias has been dominant so far this season despite what his 3-5 record may show as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Injury Update: Grayson Rodriguez

Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around fantasy baseball. Orioles prospect Grayson Rodriguez left his Wednesday night start for Triple-A Norfolk after 5 2/3 innings pitched with right lat discomfort. He was met on the mound by the Tides manager and head athletic trainer and headed to the dugout after a short discussion. (Source: Dan Connolly on Twitter )
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Freddie Freeman drives in one run in Dodgers loss Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman went 0-for-5 at the plate on Wednesday, as he grounded out to first for a RBI in the Dodgers' 8-4 loss to the Pirates. Freeman still remains a strong asset in fantasy and one of the top options in the league at first base, but it is however safe to say he has slowed down a bit lately. The Dodgers first basemen has now seen his batting average drop below .300 for the first time this season as he has fallen out of the running as an MVP candidate at least for now as another member of the team has taken a massive leap ahead. Freeman still has 30 RBI on the season which keeps him well among the elite in the league but hopefully he can see his home run count uptick as he has only four on the season right now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Week 9 Quick Grades (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

It is that time of year when standings are beginning to take shape. It’s not too late to make moves that can still vault you up the standings, however. We are just two months in and there are plenty of standings points to gain. But, it’s that time of...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Top-50 Starting Pitcher Rankings for Week 9 (2022)

Welcome to your top 50 pitchers for Week 9! The fantasy baseball landscape is tricky, with injuries beginning to mount up and people turning back into pumpkins after excellent starts. What we continue to see, though, is excellent pitching and lots of it. Playing the right pitchers is a big part of how we can win league titles.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy