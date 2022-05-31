ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Joe Biden Takes Aim at the 9mm Pistol

By Chad Hasty
News/Talk 1470 KYYW
News/Talk 1470 KYYW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Plenty of us have said this before. Gun control, regulation, crack downs -- it's never really been about the AR-15 or any other "scary-looking, weapons of war" that the left likes to rail against. It's all guns that they want gone, and it doesn't matter if it's Beto O'Rourke or President...

1470kyyw.com

Comments / 5

Related
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

5 good things Biden has done for all of us

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
State
New York State
Lubbock, TX
Elections
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Washington Examiner

Trump at ‘all-time high’ in 2024 betting, swamps Biden

Gamblers are betting the farm that former President Donald Trump will enter the 2024 race and win. The betting aggregator Smarkets told Secrets that the money backing Trump is the highest yet in the 2024 race. “Donald Trump is increasingly likely to be elected president in 2024, after hitting an...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Did Putin wait until Biden became president to invade Ukraine?

DID PUTIN WAIT UNTIL BIDEN BECAME PRESIDENT TO INVADE UKRAINE? In the days after Russia attacked Ukraine, there was a lot of talk among Republicans that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded had Donald Trump still been president. Trump was so difficult to predict, so impulsive, so impetuous, the thinking went, that Putin would not have risked a massive U.S. response under Trump. "The sheer unpredictability of Trump, his anger at being defied or disrespected, his willingness to take the occasional big risk (the Soleimani strike), all had to make Putin frightened or wary of him in a way that he simply isn't of Joe Biden," National Review editor Rich Lowry tweeted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Beto O'rourke
Washington Examiner

White House keeps going back to the '90s for proof Biden can 'beat' the gun lobby

The White House keeps pointing to President Joe Biden's last substantive victory on gun violence reform, 1994's assault weapons ban, citing this nearly 30-year-old legislative achievement as proof he can beat the "gun lobby." The White House announced that Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday evening reiterating his calls...
POTUS
POLITICO

The words Biden DID say

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN’s response to an avowed racist killing 10 people at a predominantly Black Buffalo grocery store has been defined, in part, by what’s been left unsaid.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Fox News
POLITICO

Biden’s invisible debt-forgiveness policy

THE BRIGHT SIDE OF INFLATION — Everyone hates inflation. The runaway price hikes of the last several months — to four-decade highs of over 8 percent — torpedoed Americans’ feelings about the economy and crushed President Joe Biden’s poll numbers. Numbers this high are brutal...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Biden administration implements a racial spoils system

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is pushing discriminatory, unfair policies in the name of diversity and equity.]. The Biden administration is doubling down on the color-conscious policies that were the hallmark of its first year in office through a series of “action plans,” which it released through every executive bureaucracy last month. Only this time, in a bid to avert legal reversals, the administration is concealing its racial spoils system under bureaucratic euphemisms.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Tucker: Anyone who questions Biden's economic policy is called a racist

Believe it or not, in 1980, which wasn't that long ago, Venezuela was the richest country in Latin America. It had the highest wages. It had the best health care and education. It also had, by the standards of the region anyway, a famously stable democracy. Then came an energy crisis, and Venezuela wound up with inflation. At times, it reached 100% a year. Inflation makes people poor. So, in a very short time, the poverty rate in Venezuela doubled.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
creators.com

Retire These Gun Myths

The aftermath of a horrific mass shooting is not the time one would usually turn to a humor site, and yet, The Onion had an insightful take on Uvalde. The headline: "'No Way to Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens." And here's the kicker: The Onion has run pieces with that same headline for years.
AMERICAS
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Abilene, TX
451
Followers
1K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1470kyyw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy