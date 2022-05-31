PSRC taps power of data analytics to ensure students get the classes they need

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County school district is partnering with a software company to streamline school schedules and maximize learning in the classroom.

The Public Schools of Robeson County in collaboration with Abl, a developer of analytics tools used by schools and districts nationwide, has taken huge strides to address inequities in the time allotted for instruction, intervention, and teacher planning across schools in the district.

The Abl Master Scheduler is a software solution that streamlines the entire master scheduling process – from analyzing course requests to finding ideal student placements – saving time, reducing complexity, and accounting for the unique learning needs of students.

The software will allow the school district to provide students with schedules earlier, match educator expertise with student needs, and prioritize collaboration time for all instructors, according to the school district.

“It seems simple at the outset, but how we structure our days and utilize our time has an enormous impact on the student journey,” said PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson.

“Through this partnership, we will be able to uncover unused or underutilized resources in our schools and intentionally shape opportunities for our students that have a lasting impact on their journey as a graduate of PSRC. We are excited to learn, grow, and transform as a district and become an exemplar of student-focused school design and scheduling,” Williamson said in a statement.

Inequities in time

The partnership, which began in March, came following an internal review of school schedules by district leaders, which identified inequities in time for student learning and time needed for planning by teachers.

At the request of the superintendent, PSRC leadership launched a search in the fall of 2021 to identify a partner who would support the district in uncovering the root causes for these disparities and developing actionable solutions, according to Assistant Superintendent Robert Locklear.

“Time is the most precious commodity in the school day but scheduling is a complex and often cumbersome process,” Locklear said. “This collaboration is about harnessing the potential of technology that can not only streamline the scheduling process for educators and students, but improve outcomes by ensuring that all students can access the courses they need when they need them.”

Outcomes of the partnership

Some notable outcomes of the partnership include a 25% increase in enrollment in Career and Technical Education courses and an increased enrollment in Advanced Placement (AP) courses, according to the district.

The new scheduling platform allows middle and high school students to register for classes before the master schedule is complete. Thus, scheduling can be responsive to the students’ requests.

Another benefit of the Abl Schools scheduling platform is that the system will maximize common planning time at all grade levels. Common planning is the time during the instructional day when teachers that teach the same grade or course can collaborate to analyze data and design lessons and plan for instruction.

“The partnership between Abl Schools and the Public Schools of Robeson County has created a foundation for equitable instruction and intentional support for all students. We commend our school counselors for their continuous efforts to ensure all components will be in place by the fall semester,” said Andrew Davis, PSRC director of Curriculum and Instruction.

Jadell Hawks, PSRC director of Student Services, said that school counselors are excited about the Abl scheduling platform, which will provide real-time feedback and analytics on the impact of course requests and improve access and opportunities for all students.

Hawks spearheaded a cooperative effort between the district’s school counselors, Abl Schools, and Powerschool, the district’s student information system, to ensure that students’ schedules will be finalized before the end of the school year.

Abl scheduling platform integrates with the district’s student information system, allowing access to comprehensive data from multiple sources to inform the development of class rosters, individual student schedules, and staffing assignments.

As a result of this work, for the first time, student schedules will be sent home before June 3, with Early College schedules being distributed on July 21. Schools will designate a pickup date for students who did not receive their schedules.

Unlike in previous years, no schedules will be changed in the first ten days of school. Instead, parents will need to attend an open house prior to the first day of school to obtain a schedule change request.

This change will ensure that teachers and students can focus on instruction during the first days of school. For the 2022-23 year, the first day of instruction will take place on Aug. 29.

Post-graduation data

Following the graduation of PSRC’s Class of 2022, Abl will analyze the transcripts of each student and outline trends related to persistence, with the following questions in mind: How many years of coursework beyond the minimum graduation requirements are students taking? What patterns are there for students who enroll in honors, dual enrollment or AP courses? What terminal courses across different contents are students accessing?

“School and district leaders know that school schedules have a profound impact on student success, but they face the often daunting challenge of balancing a wide range of considerations when it comes to determining which course will be offered when and who will teach them. Creating time in the school day for the sort of support and intervention needed by students only magnifies the challenge,” said Howard Bell, CEO of Abl. “The leadership of Robeson County Public Schools understand that scheduling presents a powerful opportunity to create equitable academic pathways for all students”

According to a report from the Center for Public Research and Leadership at Columbia University , school and district leaders can play an important role in increasing access to quality education by considering not just what classes are taught each semester, but who teaches them and, more importantly, whether all students can actually access advanced courses.

The report emphasizes that a school’s schedule impacts not just the courses that students take and student outcomes, but also the culture and environment in which students are learning. Well-designed schedules have the power to create unity around a shared vision for school communities, according to the report.