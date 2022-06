What makes a classic film? That depends on who you ask. The American Film Institute is often the go-to for its list of 100 greatest. Turner Classic Movies host Dave Karger has a specific list of criteria: "For me, a classic film is one that is 30 or more years old and has stood the test of time thanks to its exceptional storytelling, themes or performances," Karger tells TODAY via email. "A true classic is just as great, if not better, upon repeat viewings."

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO