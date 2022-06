In July, Mary Stromberger will depart from her position as the provost for graduate affairs and dean of the Graduate School at Colorado State University. A farewell party for Stromberger will take place June 29 from 3-5 p.m. on New Belgium porch at the north end of Canvas Stadium. Light appetizers will be provided, and there will be a cash bar. All who wish to celebrate Stromberger’s accomplishments at CSU and wish her success in future endeavors are welcome to attend the farewell party.

1 DAY AGO