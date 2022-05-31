ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Prosecutor: Two Charged for Fatally Shooting 15-year-old in Vineland, NJ

By Chris Coleman
 3 days ago
Authorities in Cumberland County say two people have been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Vineland last week. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae says 23-year-old Deshawn T. Bowen of Bridgeton and 18-year-old Rohdane E. Watson,...

