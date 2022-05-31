New York Giants OTA No. 7 Takeaways

That was the plan for the New York Giants, who, following a four-day holiday weekend, were back on the field for their final week of OTAs ahead of their mandatory minicamp, which runs June 7-9 at the team's East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters.
As has been the pattern this off-season, the team's in-house media was the only group granted access to the practice--the independent media has received access every third OTA, which means the next time the full media corps is allowed in the building will be for OTA No. 9 scheduled for Thursday.
Following his victory in Capital One's The Match on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some interesting remarks about his future in the NFL. "Tommy [Tom Brady] obviously set the bar so high with playing for so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming," Rodgers said.
On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt announced some major personal news. He and his wife, Kealia, announced they are expecting the birth of their first child. "Could not be more excited," Watt wrote on social media along with a few pictures of the couple with Kealia's baby bump showing.
The Green Bay Packers had a very strong draft class in 2021. With their first round pick was Eric Stokes, who turned out to be one of the best rookie cornerbacks in the NFL. While the Stokes selection worked out incredibly well for the Packers, at the time of the draft, there were many fans upset that the team did not take a wide receiver. Green Bay did take a wide receiver, Amari Rodgers, in the third round. Many of their targeted first round wide receivers were already off the board by the time they took Stokes at pick 29. One of those former targets, Kadarius Toney, is rumored to be on the trading block.
ABC News showed a serious lack of sensitivity when it reported the death of former NFL running back Marion Barber on Wednesday. The news outlet included an unnecessary fact about Barber's career with the Dallas Cowboys when sharing the news of his passing at 38 years old. Here's the full...
The NFL season is just a couple of months away for the Cleveland Browns, but their starting quarterback’s legal issues aren’t going away. There’s been an additional lawsuit filed against him by a 23rd woman joining piling on Deshaun Watson’s legal troubles with new allegations. Nia...
Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
Erin Andrews has a pretty great gig, covering the National Football League for Fox Sports. During the season, Andrews often gets one-on-one interviews with the best players in the game. Even she was jealous of the interview she watched on Wednesday night, though. Turner Sports' Ernie Johnson got to sit...
Former New England Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was all out of sorts on his way to The Match, a charity and celebrity golf event. Brady somehow got lost on his way to the opening tee — and he held up the beginning of the matchup.
The Oakland Athletics didn't have much of a home-field advantage for this Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Prior to the start of the game, a photo of the crowd in Oakland was taken. That image then made its way over to social media. The Athletics announced that 5,189 fans...
On Wednesday night, four of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks — Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes — took each other on during The Match. They each temporarily turned in their wizardry with a football in their hands for golf clubs. Of course, as competitive...
The Match between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen is Wednesday night. Ahead of the annual golf event, there has been constant smack talk between the two quarterback duos. Each NFL has been the butt of a couple of jokes, but none more so than the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.
Members of the Cleveland Browns such as linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett find themselves in a unique situation ahead of the summer months. While they'd likely prefer to focus on fun things such as gifts for jersey numbers when speaking with reporters, media members are understandably going to ask about the 23 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct that continue to hover over the status of new starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons made one of the most famous trades in NFL history nearly 30 years ago. In that transaction, the Packers sent a draft pick to the Falcons in exchange for backup quarterback Brett Favre. Favre, of course, went onto have a Hall of Fame career mostly spent with the Packers. In this proposed deal, it is the Packers who would be sending a backup quarterback, this time Jordan Love, to the Falcons. Instead of a draft pick, however, Green Bay would receive a young up-and-coming wide receiver.
"Frenchie," "Dirtbag," "Bob," "Big Ev," "Glow," and "A.T." are bringing Nasty Back. No, that's not the name of the next big musical hit, and the names mentioned aren't members of a boy band. They are members of the New York Giants offensive line, and they're looking to bring a lot of nastiness to ...
The Carolina Panthers were without rookie quarterback Matt Corral for today's OTA session. Unfortunately, the reason for Corral's absence was an unspecified family tragedy, according to head coach Matt Rhule. The 2022 third-round pick called Rhule early this morning to explain his situation. Rhule says he told Corral to "take...
Aaron Donald’s latest comments about his contract situation may be worrying to Los Angeles Rams fans, but the organization itself appears quite relaxed. Rams coach Sean McVay was asked about Donald’s recent remarks on Wednesday, and sounded optimistic about getting something done with his star defensive lineman. McVay said things were “trending in the right direction” with Donald, and that the defensive lineman’s stance was not news to anyone within the organization.
National Football League stars are calling for gun law reform following the tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas yesterday, where a lone gunman opened fire inside Ross Elementary School, killing 19 children and two adults. In the aftermath of the shooting, NFL stars such as Patrick Mahomes, JJ Watt, and Davante Adams took to social media to share their thoughts on the senseless violence.
