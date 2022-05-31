ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

Cooking Demonstration & Preparing Healthy Meals

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease Join this interactive cooking workshop which teaches seniors all about...

kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Italian Beef Stanwich

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Stan’s Place, 1510 Washington Road, is the essential Kenosha corner bar offering quality snacks, friendly bar staff...
KENOSHA, WI
Waukegan, IL
1440 WROK

Remember Rax Roast Beef? There’s Still One In Illinois

This roast beef chain went from over 500 locations in the early 80s to nearly defunct in a matter of years and it's largely blamed on a clumsy advertising campaign. This is one of those topics that we fell into during the morning show on WROK. Riley had come across some bumper stickers in his garage from a long time ago and was amused by the Rax coupons that he found on the back.
ILLINOIS STATE
waukegantownship.com

Functional Fitness

On Zoom and Live at the PAJ Center. Functional Fitness focuses on lower body strength, It helps with everyday movements such as bending down, squatting, reaching and lifting. Legs and shoulders are the primary focus of training. Participants should have weights, a resistance band, and should bring their own water.
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGN News

‘Love for Libi:’ 4-year-old girl, biologically programmed to love, raises awareness about Williams syndrome with boundless joy

CHICAGO — In the multiracial Nussbaum household on Chicago’s North Side, parents Eli, 45, and Amy, 41, are teaching their four children – two biological sons and two adopted daughters – that siblings don’t have to look alike to be family, and that their similarities outweigh their differences.    “We wanted to have a multiracial […]
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Dinosaurs and dragons coming to Navy Pier

CHICAGO — Navy Pier is going prehistoric and sprinkling in some fantasy whimsey this summer. The Dino & Dragons Stoll arrives July 23 and June 24 at Navy Pier. The Dino & Dragons Stroll is an interactive walk-through experience that brings visitors up close to the dinosaurs and dragons. Guests can expect life-size and lifelike creatures featuring moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, breathing movements, roars and many other details through state-of-the-art animatronics and sound technology. It sets what will truly be an immersive experience.
CHICAGO, IL
#Nutrition#Fresh Fruits#Vegetables#Healthy Recipes#Food Drink
WGNtv.com

What’s the perfect temp to set your AC?

CHICAGO – While the arrival of warmer temperatures means Summer is near, it also means another battle is brewing when it comes to the thermostat. After all, the air conditioner is as much a part of summer as shorts and sunscreen. So, what is the perfect temperature to set...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Could this Café be the Most Popular Breakfast Place in Illinois?

A website claims it has found the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Illinois, I've never heard of this place before BUT the menu looks absolutely mouthwatering... Stacker.com has come out with a list of the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Each State and they say that in Illinois that distinction belongs to a place called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe. They say that Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which is located at 130 E Randolph Street in Chicago, has a 9 out of 10 ratings, and the site goes on to say...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Free family-friendly summer fun in Chicago

Summer in Chicago doesn’t have to break the bank. There are numerous ways for families to enjoy all that Chicago has to offer in the warmer months at no cost. Downtown Chicago is the perfect destination for spending a day without spending a dime. Visit Millennium Park in the morning when the sun is quietly rising to greet the Bean. Snap some family photos and selfies by the iconic sculpture, and then take a stroll through Lurie Garden to see the beautiful seasonal vegetation. Cool off by splashing through Crown Fountain, and then check out the enchanted children’s Play Garden in Maggie Daley Park.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The Largest Waterpark In Illinois Opens This Saturday

Water park season is upon us. Illinois’ largest waterpark, Raging Waves, is opening for the summer on June 4 and will celebrate its 15-year anniversary. From this Saturday the public will once again be able to enjoy 32 water slides, 43 private cabanas, the enormous wave pool, the relaxing lazy river, and much more.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS 58

Wisconsin Center welcomes 2nd Cannabis Exposition June 4

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Center is welcoming the second Wisconsin Cannabis Expo on June 4. The one-day event will feature over 100 exhibitors including Lake Country Growers, Sweetly Baked and The Village CBD Shoppe, according to a press release. The release says all angles of the industry will...
WISCONSIN STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

We need solutions to failed parenting

Mayor Lori Lightfoot finally put her finger on the fundamental problem about youth violence in her city: “Parents should not let their 10-year-olds go downtown alone late at night, as some are doing!”. Duh. I fear the quality of parenting has declined sharply over the past half century, especially...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot receives over 176,000 applications

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced over 176,000 applications were submitted for the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, the $31.5 million monthly cash assistance program to benefit low-income Chicago residents and families, who have faced disproportionate economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS 58

Strawberries are ripe for the picking at Thompson Farm 🍓

BRISTOL, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thompson Farm has something growing every season-- raspberries, sunflowers, pumpkins and strawberries. Summer is all about the juicy, locally grown strawberries! The strawberries are ripe and fields are full at for the summer, and the farm is planning to open mid-June for the season. You...
BRISTOL, WI

