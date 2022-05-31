ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

NEW VC on SI Podcast: Tennessee Baseball Checks Off Another Box with 2022 SEC Tournament Title, Short Look Ahead to Regionals, Santi is Back

By Jack Foster
 3 days ago

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols talk all the latest with Tennessee baseball winning the 2022 SEC Tournament. Jack and Jake also take a quick look ahead to the NCAA Regionals in Knoxville and touch on Santiago Vescovi returning for his senior season.

The entire podcast is below.

Pigeon Forge pitcher, Vols commit Dylan Loy, wins Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Pigeon Forge High School pitcher and Class of 2023 Vols baseball commit Dylan Loy won Gatorade Tennessee Baseball Player of the Year on Friday. The junior pitcher recorded a 12-1 record with a .59 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 59.2 innings pitched this past season. He played a major part in leading his team to the 2A state title game, where they finished as runner-up.
