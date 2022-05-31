ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doo Wop Project to bring history of group singing to Robins Theatre stage

By Mahoning Matters staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Doo Wop Project is coming to Robins Theatre in Warren for a show at 8 p.m. Aug. 19. Tickets, ranging in price from $20 to $45, will go on sale at 10 a.m....

