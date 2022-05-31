Doo Wop Project to bring history of group singing to Robins Theatre stage

Canadian rock band The Guess Who will perform at Robins Theatre in Warren at 8 p.m. Jan. 17, 2023. Tickets, ranging in price from $20 to $65, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday here and at the Robins Theatre Box Office, 160 E. Market St. Presale tickets will...
Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. Organist Nathaniel Gumbs will present a concert featuring the E.M. Skinner Pipe Organ in the Concert Hall at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown at 4 p.m. Sunday. The Bronx, New...
The festival season is underway in downtown Warren this weekend as the 36th annual Trumbull County African American Achievers Association Festival kicks off. Inflatable attractions, carnival games, food concessions, music an other events are scheduled to take place on Courthouse Square the Amphitheatre now through Sunday. Some roads around the...
Friday morning, children at Sharpsville Area Elementary School came out with their teachers to welcome one of their classmates, Lucas Dukes, back home. He has been in a Pittsburgh hospital with a rare form of brain cancer since March.
Antiques. Depression Glass. Franciscan Ware. Enamelware. Hens on Nest. Roosters. Vintage Hats & Furs. Furniture. Tools. Household. PICK UP: By appointment only! 5 and less lots: Tues, June 7, 2022 from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm. 6 and more lots: Wed, June 8, 2022 from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm. A link will be included on invoice to schedule appointment. TERMS: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa and Master Card only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 12:00 PM then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
This "glam farmhouse" boasts 12,000 square feet in all on a 150-acre stretch in Jackson Township. The vision was born when Sandy and Jeff Doll happened upon a lot in their neighborhood on the private, 150-acre Lake Cable in Canton’s Jackson Township. “We wanted a place for our children...
24th Annual PYMATUNING VALLEY AMISH BENEFIT AUCTION. 4129 St. Rt. 7, Andover, OH 44003 FRI., JUNE 10 – AUCTION @ 4:30 / DINNER @ 3:30 SATURDAY, JUNE 11 @ 8:30am NEW FOR 2022! FLOWER AUCTION ON FRI., JUNE 10TH. Large Load Of Flowers – 100+ Hanging Baskets; Planters; Potted...
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The goats are heading back to downtown Sharon. Members of the Sharon Beautification Commission will once again have “Allegheny Goatscape” from Pittsburgh bring its herd of goats to clean up the banks of the Shenango River. The area has been plagued with poison...
Cleveland residents have to prepare for changes coming to the Fox 8 News lineup. After his long career there, AJ Colby has left WJW in Cleveland, Ohio. The meteorologist started his career young after being inspired by the weather team on Fox 8. The news of his departure has surprised WJW viewers, and they have several questions. They want to know why he left and where he is going next. There is some speculation he was suspended or that he is retiring. There’s also some disbelief whether this news is true. However, AJ Colby’s colleagues have confirmed the meteorologist’s departure from Fox 8 News.
The United Pastors, Clergy and Community Leaders of Greater Youngstown Against the Violence will be holding the first "Stop the Violence" march and prayer walk on Sunday. Gathering for the event will take place at the corner of Market Street and Avondale Avenue at 1:30 p.m. with the march kicking off at 2:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — In an effort to entice more people to donate blood in the upcoming months, the Red Cross is offering up free Cedar Point tickets. "Blood and platelet donations tend to decline during the summer months when […]
