Once again, Ozark crushed the competition in the streaming wars as it racked up over 3 billion viewing minutes, according to the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 report for the week of May 2. The viewing demographic for the series remains evenly split between male and female viewers, and two-thirds of the viewing demographic are in the 35-64 age range. Ozark also took the top spot in the Top 10 Original Streaming Programs list.

TV SERIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO