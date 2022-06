The Board of Directors of Dakota Energy Cooperative, Inc., is pleased to announce that eight students have been chosen to receive scholarships for a total of $6,000. To qualify for the scholarships, winners must be children or dependents of a Dakota Energy member or employee. Scholarships are based on academic record, leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors and awards, adult appraisal, work experience and other factors.

