Best cheap gaming PC right now

A cheap gaming PC is the salve we all need after being burned by inflated component costs these past few years. Admittedly, we love building our own PCs here at PC Gamer, but sometimes that's not the best fit for your needs. So save some cash, grab a powerful rig, and forget the fuss of building your own PC.

The build process does take time and patience. And with the right cheap gaming PC deal, you can avoid that barrier, and maybe even end up saving a bit of money over building your own. At the very least, it's a whole lot more convenient. And if you'd rather stay portable we've got the best cheap gaming laptop deals to keep you covered too.

In this frequently updated hub, we lookout for the best gaming PC deals online and separate them out into price categories. Budget gaming PCs between $500 and $1,000 should be able to play most modern games at 1080p and at decent graphical settings. The higher-end systems above $1,000 come with more powerful CPUs and graphics cards.

We also don't judge purely on price: the components in these PCs matter, and we consider how the parts compare to what you'd buy in a DIY rig. In most cases, these machines won't be the ones from our best gaming PCs guide, but whatever you’re getting will be worth the price.

HP Victus 15L | Nvidia GTX 1660 Super | AMD Ryzen 5 5600G | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $799.99 $639.99 at HP (save $200)

This really is a budget PC, but one that is capable of 1080p gaming. The 1660 Super is getting on a bit, but it'll still hit smooth frame rates in plenty of games. If you're planning on playing the likes of Fortnite, CS:GO, and League of Legends, then this will serve you well. It's not a bad looking machine either. You will need to customise this machine yourself to swap the included RX 5500 to the GTX 1660 Super, however. We think it's highly worth it. View Deal

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Intel Core i5 11400 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $1,049.99 $799.99 at HP (save $250)

Another HP machine, here, but one that you can upgrade to be much more impressive. Set the graphics card to an RTX 3060 in the configuration screen, and you can get a 30-series gaming PC for $799.99—saving $250 on the normal price. You'd ideally want to up the RAM to 16GB, and SSD to a 512GB model too, but that will push you close to $1,000. Still a great deal. View Deal

Skytech Archangel | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Intel Core i5 10400F | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,299.99 $1049.99 at Newegg (save $250)

The RTX 3060 is a quality graphics card, and managing to find one in a well-spec'd machine for under a grand is pretty rare. For that money, you also get a decent CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a capacious 1TB SSD. Great for 1080p gaming, and possibly some 1440p action too if you're happy to play with the settings. View Deal

Skytech Shadow Gaming PC | Nvidia RTX 3050 | Intel i5 10400F | 8GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $999.99 at Amazon

This isn't a bad price to pay for an Intel Core i5 10400F with an RTX 3050. It's not going to handle 4K gaming but 1080p is well within its capabilities. You'll want to upgrade the RAM down the line, but otherwise, this is a good deal for a PC that'll last you well. View Deal

Skytech Blaze II Gaming PC | Nvidia RTX 3050 | Intel Core i5 10400F | 8GB RAM | 500B SSD | $849.99 at Newegg

This isn't a massive saving but it's still a decent price for a capable gaming machine. The RTX 3050 can handle most games at 1080p with some tweaking and that 6-core, 12-thread Intel CPU is no slouch either. The RAM's a little lacking, but otherwise, this is a great little system. View Deal

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 | RTX 3070 | Ryzen 7 5800 | 16 GB RAM | 512 NVMe SSD| was $2,139.99, now $1,499.99 at Dell (save $640)

This Alienware gaming PC is a strong budget option if you're not trying to reliably push 4K gaming. It comes with a Ryzen 7 5800 CPU and an RTX 3070. It's a fairly big drop in price for a rig with some solid components, you'll just have to put up with the Alienware design. View Deal

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master | AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT | AMD Ryzen 5 3600 | 8GB RAM | $1,149.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (save $150)

Grabbing a gaming PC with a last-gen CPU can be a great way to bag a Black Friday PC deal this year, especially as they often come strapped to a current-gen GPU. This RX 6600 XT is a very capable 1080p graphics card, and the 500GB SSD will keep enough of your most oft-played games installed. The 8GB of memory is a little low these days, but serviceable, and easily upgraded, as is the Ryzen 5 3600 CPU. View Deal

iBuyPower Gaming RDY | Intel Core i5 12400F | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,499 $1,219 at iBuyPower (save $280 with coupon code RDY)

This iBuyPower machine is ready (RDY) to ship immediately—great if you've been waiting a while for a decent saving on your next gaming PC. It's a great system for this price, too, with a new 12th Gen Intel CPU that we absolutely love, and an RTX 3060 12GB. Besides the key specs, it also comes with 16GB of 3,200MHz DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD, so you won't come up short with either of those. Just note: you will want to type in the coupon code 'RDY' for another $50 off the sale price at checkout, taking it down to that $1,219 price. View Deal

iBuyPower TracerMR 262i | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 | Intel Core i5 12400F | 16GB RAM | 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,549.99 $1,349.99 at Newegg (save $200)

This is a decent spec for the money, packing the latest Intel Alder Lake Core i5 and Nvidia's RTX 3060 for sweet 1080p gaming and possibly some 1440p action too. It only comes with the stock Intel air cooler, but the four case fans help with overall airflow. I'd have preferred a single 1TB SSD over this classic combo of SSD and HDD, but otherwise, there's plenty to like here. It's an attractive build too. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super | AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | 16GB RAM (2x8) | 512GB SSD | $1,799.99 $1,299.99 at Dell (save $500)

Now, we don't normally do this, recommend last-gen graphics cards for new system purchases, but this is slightly different. The RTX 2080 Super was one of the top cards of its gen, and still stands head and shoulders above the RTX 3060 which would otherwise go into a system at this price point. Making this actually worth a look. View Deal

ABS Master Gaming PC | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | Intel i5 11400F | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,699.99 $1,249.99 at Newegg (save $450)

This gaming PC is a strong budget option for 1440p gaming and below. Its RTX 3060 Ti is a nice addition along with the 16GB of 3,000MHz memory. For storage, it's got a 1TB NVMe SSD too. The case design is pretty subtle, so if you pick this up you'll have a solid gaming PC that won't catch too many eyes. View Deal

iBuyPower Gaming RDY | AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,649 $1,349 at iBuyPower (save $300 with coupon code RDY)

If you want to make a step-up in performance over an RTX 3060, this RTX 3060 Ti machine is just that. The RTX 3060 Ti is actually a different GPU to the 3060, and all the better for it. This machine pairs that with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X for rock-solid gaming performance, with 16GB of 3,200MHz memory attached. The 1TB SSD will ensure you have plenty of space for your Steam library, too, and this whole machine is ready to ship at a moment's notice. Just note: you will want to type in the coupon code 'RDY' for another $50 off the sale price at checkout, taking it down to that $1,349 price. View Deal

HP Omen 40L | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 12700K | 16GB RAM (2x8) | 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $2,149.99 $1,649.99 at HP (save $500)

You can find RTX 3080 systems for this much, but if they sell out, this makes for a good backup plan. The RTX 3070 will handle 1440p at maximum settings, and that Alder Lake CPU is no slouch either. The storage is a bit on the stingy side, but this is a good-looking system with plenty of room for upgrades, and it comes with a beefy 800W PSU too. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10 | Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | 16GB RAM (2x8) | 1TB SSD | $2,519.99 $1,763.99 at Dell (save $756)

You can pick up an RTX 3080-based machine for slightly less than this, but this is still a well-spec'd machine packing current-gen components enjoying a great saving right now. The Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8-core, 16-thread monster, and that RTX 3080 will handle 4K gaming with ease. 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD will see you covered for gaming for a good time to come too. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10 | AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT | 8GB RAM | 256GB | $1,699.99 $1,224.99 at Dell (Save $)

This is a solid saving on a decent core pairing of AMD's excellent Ryzen 5 5600X and the Radeon RX 6700 XT. This will handle 1440p at mostly top settings, although ray tracing is going to struggle a little. You'll want to upgrade the RAM and SSD down the line, but as a starting point, this is a solid offering. View Deal

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel Core i5 11400F | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,799.99 $1,599.99 at Newegg (save $200)

Here's a major discount on a prebuilt gaming PC that was already a good deal. With a stock RTX 3070 and a respectable 11400F CPU packed in there, the ABS Gladiator will run pretty much everything you can throw at it out of the box. It's even better than the PC I just bought for the same price, which is pretty annoying. View Deal

ABS Master Gaming PC | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | Core i5 10400F | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,299.99 at Newegg (save $300)

This is an almost identical spec to the machine below, albeit it with a slightly smaller SSD—here you're looking at a 512GB drive as opposed to 1TB. Given it's $100 cheaper, that seems like a reasonable sacrifice. The RTX 3060 Ti will handle 1080p and 1440p gaming well, and the CPU is decent enough too. Overall, a solid price for a solid machine. View Deal

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme | Core i5 11600KF | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,399.99 $1,249.99 at B&H Photo (save $1500)

This is a tasty deal on a gaming PC that will gobble up your games and spit out a smooth frame rate at 1080p. The RTX 3080 is core to this deal, although the six-core, 12-thread Core i5 11600KF is worth highlighting too. The rest of the spec is on point, with a healthy amount of RAM and storage, and it's all contained in a vibrant, blinged-out chassis. You even get a keyboard and mouse while saving $240 off the normal price.

Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition | Intel Core i7 11700 | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | 32GB | 1TB SSD (1TB NVMe + 1TB HDD) | $2,099.99 $1,469 at Dell (save $630)

It's not often you find an RTX 3060 Ti in a system these days, and that's a shame because it's one of our favourite graphics cards this generation. This PC is surprisingly a good deal, too. It has a great GPU, CPU, and comes with a generous 32GB of RAM and 1TB of speedy SSD storage, and a 1TB HDD as backup, too. View Deal

ABS Master Gaming PC | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | Core i5 10400F | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,499.99 at Newegg (save $100)

This sort of $1,400 mark seems to be the sweet spot for RTX 3060 Ti-based gaming rigs this Black Friday deals season. We have seen better systems with more powerful CPUs, but if the Dell deals go out of stock again, the six-core, 12-thread Core i5 10400F will still see you right. View Deal

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme | AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT| AMD Ryzen 7 5800X |16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,899.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

We could do without the included mouse and keyboard, but this is a good price. The Ryzen 7 5800X is a great CPU, and the Radeon RX 6700 XT will serve you well at 1440p. View Deal

Should I build my own gaming PC or buy a prebuilt?

One of the biggest advantages to putting together your own budget gaming PC build is the ability to essentially choose every single component in the system. This allows you to take your time shopping around for deals and finding the perfect combination of parts to fit your budget and performance needs. The downside for most inexperienced builders is that this whole process can take some time and has the potential to cause quite a headache if something goes wrong. This is where prebuilt gaming PCs really shine.

When you pay the premium to configure or purchase a prebuilt PC you are paying for more than just the parts. You are paying for warranty service, support and the peace of mind that your system was put together by professionals. These are some of the things we value highly when considering the best budget gaming PCs. We also look at other unique selling points like design, upgradability and anything you wouldn't be able to do when building it yourself.

The other benefit in 2022 is that prebuilt PCs are a better, or at least more reliable, way of finding a graphics card at a reasonable price. The ongoing silicon shortage and high demand makes finding discrete GPUs tough to find at anything close to their original prices, so prebuilts are somewhat invaluable today.

For most users that don't have the luxury to spend over $1000 on a prebuilt gaming PC, upgradability and performance per dollar are paramount. When we set out to choose our top choices for budget prebuilt gaming PCs, we took a look at almost every major manufacturer and system integrator to find the best combination of value, reliability, customer feedback, design and performance under $500 and under $1,000.

We still highly recommend the experience of building it yourself, but if you can't do that then one of the systems above will have you gaming in short order.