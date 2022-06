Press release from Alachua County Supervisor of Elections. The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office is still in need of election workers for the August 23 Primary Election. Election workers must be U.S. citizens and registered to vote in Alachua County; able to speak, read, and write the English language; have reliable transportation to and from training and their shifts; be available for their entire shifts; and cannot be a candidate or immediately related to a candidate running in this election cycle.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO