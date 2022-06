Honors Student Union (HSU for short), is like student government for the Honors Community. We collaborate with the Honors students and staff to represent the Honors community, and we host events so you can become closer with other Honors students. At this time HSU is only open to Hicks Honors College students. We verify your membership through the HSU Canvas. If you are an incoming student and you have not been added to the HSU Canvas, please fill out the form titled "HSU membership application" so we can confirm your admissions to the Honors College though other means.

