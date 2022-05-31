ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

More On The AI Technology Used For Val Kilmer’s Voice In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKjgY_0fw3sffv00

Tom Cruise was very adamant that if they did another Top Gun film, Val Kilmer would have to appear in it. 62-year-old Val agreed to star in the highly-anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick. However, he had lost his voice after going through several treatments for throat cancer years ago.

Luckily, there have been lots of technological improvements since the first film came out in 1986. A London tech company called Sonantic used artificial intelligence (AI) technology to re-create Val’s voice for the new film.

AI technology was used for Val Kilmer’s voice in the new ‘Top Gun’ film

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qT7kG_0fw3sffv00
TOP GUN, Tom Cruise, Anthony Edwards, Val Kilmer, Barry Tubb, 1986 / Everett Collection

They reportedly used some old recordings of his voice and it looks just like he’s speaking normally in the new movie. The film’s producer Jerry Bruckheimer previously spoke out about how much it meant to have Val return for the sequel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nqom7_0fw3sffv00
TOP GUN, Val Kilmer, 1986 / Everett Collection

He said, “He [Tom Cruise] said, ‘We have to have Val, we have to have him back. We have to have him in the film.’ And he was the driving force. We all wanted him, but Tom was really adamant that if he’s going to make another ‘Top Gun,’ Val had to be in it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uur8C_0fw3sffv00
TOP GUN: MAVERICK, (aka TOP GUN 2), Tom Cruise, 2022. ph: Scott Garfield / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Jerry added, “He’s such a fine actor, and he’s such a good individual. We had such a good time on the first one and wanted to bring some of the gang back together again.” He also shared that it was a very emotional experience to have the original stars back on set for a new story.

Comments / 1

Related
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Meet The Late Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Liotta

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta passed away at the age of 67. He was in the Dominican Republic filming the movie Dangerous Waters at the time when he reportedly passed away in his sleep. He is survived by one daughter, Karsen Liotta, with his ex-wife Michelle Grace. Karsen followed in her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Jerry Bruckheimer
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly on Love Scenes With Tom Cruise and Learning to Tend Bar

Click here to read the full article. Despite the optics of shirtless volleyball games and locker room sparring, you can’t make a “Top Gun” movie without a strong and emotionally centered woman. For “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making, the successor to the original film’s Kelly McGillis is Jennifer Connelly. She plays Penny Benjamin, a character referenced in the first film, and love interest to Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Playing a single mom who owns an Air Force watering hole, Connelly brings new dimensions to an ’80s classic. It’s hard to believe you haven’t worked with...
MOVIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Val Kilmer?

Val Kilmer, 62, is an American actor who made a name for himself in Hollywood in the late 1980s. Now, Kilmer is revisiting a character that helped catapult him to fame: Iceman from "Top Gun."  With...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Voice#Top Gun#Ai Technology
HollywoodLife

Val Kilmer’s Health: Everything To Know About His Throat Cancer Battle & How He’s Doing Now

Val Kilmer, 62, is a Hollywood icon who has starred in memorable films like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Real Genius, Willow, The Doors, The Ghost and the Darkness, Red Planet, and of course Top Gun. His character, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky returns with the current release of Top Gun: Maverick, and with the movie comes renewed interest in the actor. But Val hasn’t had an easy road back to the franchise — the actor was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, and the grueling battle nearly cost him his acting career. Here’s what to know about the 7 Below actor’s throat cancer battle and how he’s doing now.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Reportedly Embarrassed About One Specific Detail In 'Top Gun: Maverick', Insider Spills

Say it ain't so!Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer spilled the beans that despite Tom Cruise's widespread reputation for doing his own complicated and dangerous stunts on set, the actor was not allowed to fly the F-18 Super Hornet in the highly anticipated action sequel. Cruise takes pride in his abilities as a stuntman as well as an performer of the arts. Previously calling himself an "aerobatic pilot," he once stated he's done "more aerial sequences than any other actor."However, the U.S. Navy was reportedly uncomfortable with allowing the Mission Impossible star to pilot the $70 million military aircraft without...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Here’s the Staggering Amount Tom Cruise’s Movie Could Make Over Memorial Day Weekend

Iconic actor Tom Cruise started this Memorial Day holiday weekend feeling the need…the need for speed as the long-awaited Top Gun sequel Maverick finally hit theaters across the country. And, this sequel to the 1986 box office smash is set to pull in staggering numbers during this holiday weekend. The film is projected to bring in as much as $151 million during its debut weekend. This is Tom Cruise’s most successful box office film debut to date.
UPI News

Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel

May 21 (UPI) -- Val Kilmer wrote on Instagram that he is happy with the response to Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to his 1986 classic, Top Gun. "I'm overwhelmed to see the love and appreciation for Top Gun. I'm feeling very blessed. ⁣Much Love, ⁣<3 VK," Kilmer, who appears as Iceman in a cameo, posted Friday.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Public

'Top Gun: Maverick' is ridiculous. It's also ridiculously entertaining

In one of the more memorable lines in the original Top Gun, Maverick gets chewed out by a superior who tells him, "Son, your ego's writing checks your body can't cash." Sometimes I wonder if Tom Cruise took that putdown as a personal challenge. No movie star seems to work harder or push himself further than Cruise these days. He just keeps going and going, whether he's scaling skyscrapers in a new Mission: Impossible adventure or showing a bunch of fresh-faced pilots how it's done in the ridiculous and ridiculously entertaining Top Gun: Maverick.
MOVIES
People

See the Elvis Movie Cast Side-By-Side Their Real-Life Counterpart

Elvis Movie Cast Side-By-Side Their Real-Life Counterpart. Between Austin Butler as the King of Rock 'n' Roll and Tom Hanks as the notorious Colonel Tom Parker, scroll through to see the actors cast in Baz Luhrmann's film Elvis and their uncanny resemblance to the real-life people they play.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
7K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy