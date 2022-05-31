ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Kirby Smart Wants Georgia to Play in "Big Games"

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31IEiy_0fw3r61e00

What is Kirby Smart's take on a possible change to the number of conference games played a year?

A big day of meetings is ahead in Destin, Florida, as all 14 SEC head coaches meet with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey for the annual SEC spring meeting. This year's meeting is already being billed as the " most consequential " SEC spring meeting.

It's not just because you rarely get all the head coaches in one room all at once. Rather it is because a lot is going on in College Football that needs attention. From NIL and the accusations of a "pay-for-play" scheme to the transfer portal to the College Football Playoff, and SEC expansion will be among the many topics discussed.

On the latter, as Texas and Oklahoma, the newest yet uninducted members of the Southeastern Conference, are gearing up for their move away from the Big-12, many decisions are quickly approaching about the format of the SEC in the future.

Whether or not the conference decides to shift away from its division format to the often talked about "pod" system or even getting rid of divisions altogether will bring about scheduling changes. One of those potential changes could be the conference moving away from its eight conference game format and increasing it to nine conference games a year.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media on Tuesday and answered whether or not he likes the potential for a nine conference game format.

"I want the University of Georgia to play in big games, so whether that's an extra SEC game or another Power Five opponent that attracts our fan base and excites our fan base ... but I don't have a stance."

- Kirby Smart

No decisions have been made regarding the scheduling model. Still, the current 6-1-1 scheduling model for the SEC sees members play the six teams in their division, along with a permanent cross-over game from the other division that does not change year-to-year, then the last conference cross-over rotates yearly. This format has been criticized over the years because teams do not play each other often enough in some cases. One example is that Georgia has yet to play Texas A&M at Kyle Field, despite the Aggies being in the conference since 2012.

