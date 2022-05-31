ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Dietmar Hamann On 'Overrated' Liverpool And Spain Midfielder Thiago Alcantara

By Joe Dixon
 3 days ago

Dietmar Hamann believes Liverpool midfielder Thiago is 'one of the most overrated players in European football,' following his performance in the Champions League final.

As per Rousing The Kop , speaking to Sky Germany , Hamann said: "In my opinion, the Reds need to modernize the team a bit, especially in midfield. I don’t understand the hype about Thiago."

Thiago joined the Reds from Bayern Munich two years ago, and although the Spaniard faced several critics during his early days on Merseyside, his performances this season have improved tenfold, and he has been a key cog in the Reds midfield machine.

Hamann continued: "When things are going well and you have a lot of possession he’s a good player, but when push comes to shove you don’t see him. If you need someone who sets tones, then he doesn’t do it. For me he is one of the most overrated players in European football."

A criticism of the Reds midfield over recent seasons is their lack of a threat in front of goal. Thiago featured 39 times for Klopp's side last season, but only netted twice, and a number of pundits have claimed that Klopp should invest in a goalscoring midfielder to prevent their heavy reliance on the forward players, such as James Maddison.

