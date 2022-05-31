ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

BATCHELOR’S BRIDGE

By W. Curt Vincent Editor
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — James Connie “J.C.” Batchelor Jr. cared deeply for his community. But more than that, he cared for the youth of his community.

That was a strong message shared by those who came Monday to speak during a dedication ceremony for the James C. Batchelor Jr. Bridge over Brown’s Creek on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Elizabethtown.

“This is, without a doubt, the best part of my job, because I get to be part of something important — recognizing a deserving individual like J.C. Batchelor,” said Grady Hunt, a board member of the N.C. Department of Transportation. Hunt served as the emcee of the ceremony held at the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy.

“I’ve been past the bridge, and the signs are already posted,” he added.

The Elizabethtown Town Council requested the bridge be dedicated after Batchelor — who passed away on July 11, 2015 — and the N.C. Board of Transportation approved the request in a resolution on Feb. 2, 2022.

But leading that charge initially was Gary Rhoda, a friend of Batchelor’s and member of the Bladen County Board of Education.

“I live right out near that bridge, and I heard them every day working on it,” Rhoda said. “I starting thing that bridge should be named for J.C. — so I started looking into it.

“I didn’t do this by myself,” he added. “I want to thank everyone who has been a part of this, because I’ve had a lot of help along the way. J.C. did a lot of stuff for people (and) I’[m happy we can do this for him.”

The accolades for Batchelor continued from several speakers during the ceremony.

“J.C. always wanted to make Elizabethtown a better place, and we are better because of his involvement,” said Elizabethtown Mayor Sylvia Campbell.

Mac Campbell, owner of Campbell Oil & Gas Company, said he was associated with Batchelor for many years.

“He and I shared many times and ideas over the years,” he said. “He really loved youth — from Little League to high school, you could always count on J.C. to be there in the stands or walking around campaigning.

“J.C. was just a good man with a big heart,” Campbell concluded.

John B. Guions, a friend of Batchelor’s, had high praise for his friend.

“J.C. was known far and wide as a positive influence on youth and for making his community better,” he said. “He always seemed to know what was going on (and) because of him, many people were hired — including myself (as county magistrate).

“He always believed in good, hard work,” Guions added. “And he loved his family. He was a real asset to the whole community.”

Ricky Leinwand, a downtown business owner and member of the Elizabethtown Town Council, told the crowd that before he ever ran for elected office, he knew there was something he had to do first.

“The first time I ran for election, I had to go see J.C. first and make sure it was OK,” Leinwand said. “The one thing I will always remember about J.C. is that he was always an inclusive man — black, white, man, woman. He wanted better for everyone.”

Another friend of Batchelor’s, Quessie Peterson, said that everyone in Bladen County should be indebted to the life of J.C. Batchelor.

“I knew him as a man who loved people,” she said, “and always wanted to give someone a second chance.”

She told the story of how Batchelor was once called by the mother of a student at Fayetteville State University, and he was asked if he could go pick her daughter up and bring her home, because they had no car. He did, and when he found the girl sitting on the steps at FSU, he learned the girl would not be returning for classes the next semester because the family could not afford it.

“Well, J.C. took it upon himself to makes some calls and find a way for that girl to continue her classes,” Peterson said. “And today, that young girl is a professional and finishing her 15th year as a teacher.”

Once the speakers had finished, the James C. Batchelor Jr. Bridge sign was unveiled.

About J.C. Batchelor

Batchelor served 20 years on Elizabethtown’s Zoning Board of Adjustment and six years on the Elizabethtown Planning Board.

Before his death in 2015, Batchelor would garner several accolades for his civil involvement and public service. Those include the N.C. Order of the Long Leaf Pine from the governor and Outstanding Service and Devotion from Four-County Community Services Inc.

He was an active member of Mt. Zion A.M.E. Zion Church in Elizabethtown and he is buried in the church cemetery.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.

