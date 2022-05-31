ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

A Look Inside the Brown Head Coaching Position

By Earl Smith, Site Editor
intermatwrestle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 5th, Todd Beckerman stepped down from his position as the Marvin Wilenzik '56 Head Coaching Chair of Wrestling for Brown Wrestling, in order to transition to another role within the athletic department. With very little movement on the head coaching front, the Brown job became the most attractive opening...

intermatwrestle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Valley Breeze

Senator Ciccone clinches NPLL's Major Division regular-season title

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Undefeated Senator Ciccone clinched the North Providence Little League’s Major Division regular-season championship for the first time since 2018 last Wednesday night at Romano Field by cruising to a 12-0 victory over second-place Councilman Amoriggi. J.T. Raftery pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out 12 batters...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

BMC Durfee High School in Fall River announces top 10 of senior class

B.M.C. Durfee High School has announced the top 10 students for the 2022 senior class. 1. Sophia Chen, Valedictorian, is the daughter of Jenny Cheng of Field Street in Fall River. She will be attending the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS) as a Pharmacy major. Sophia has received the Certificate of Academic Excellence from the Massachusetts Association of Superintendents, the Harvard Book Award, the John A. & Eileen Carr Scholarship, the Joseph C. & Alene Trottier Perron Scholarship, the Edith C. Wolliston Scholarship, and the Andrew J. Borden Scholarship. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club, Key Club, Upward Bound, One Goal, and the Early College Program. Throughout her time at Durfee, she also volunteered at the South Coast Urgent Care Center, the 21st Century Tutoring Program, and the Fall River Historical Society. One of the things she is most proud of is being a commissioned artist for COTE, a Michelin Star restaurant in New York.
FALL RIVER, MA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hot Dog In Massachusetts

A Worcester restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included George's Coney Island as the top choice for Massachusetts. "George's Coney Island is known for its traditional hot...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
rimonthly.com

Celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the Gaspee Affair at These Events

Oh, Rhode Island. Last in so many things, and often overlooked by the many Americans who would rather leave us off the map than carve our tricky shoreline out of the New England coast. We patiently field questions about where our state is located (I swear, it’s not part of...
POLITICS
rimonthly.com

5 Iced Coffee Spots in Rhode Island to Keep You Cool and Caffeinated

61 Washington St., Providence, boltcoffeecompany.com. Try: The much-anticipated kegged nitro cold brew. Its creamy texture and balanced chocolate and raspberry notes hit the mark for both die-hard cold brew drinkers and those just looking to switch things up (it’s also a staff favorite!). FYI: Everyone who purchases a bag...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown University#College Athletics#Ncaa Championship#Ivy League#Combat#The Marvin Wilenzik#Intermat#Cornell#Penn
ABC6.com

EPA announces funds to assist with 2 Southern New England sites

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced funding to help cleanup two Southern New England sites. Officials were in New Bedford and Woonsocket to announce the funding to address local areas that have been contaminated and are blighted sights. In New Bedford, it was announced...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
providenceonline.com

Food News: A Taste of the South

Southern waffle eatery serves up brunch, dinner, and late-night eats. When Edmund Addai turned 18, he received a waffle maker. That gift launched a restaurant concept. After hosting small pop-ups for friends, the self-taught chef opened The Stackhouse out of Bath Food Co. as a pandemic side hustle. His breakfast, brunch, and fried chicken concept exploded, and in six short months he left his insurance job to become a full-time entrepreneur. “Rhode Island lacked homestyle cooking with the southern influence,” says the Providence native. “We try to be as creative as possible with it.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC6.com

4 Rhode Islanders killed, 1 seriously injured in Connecticut crash

THOMPSON, Conn. (WLNE) — Police said four people are dead and one person is seriously injured after a crash in Thompson, Connecticut, on Monday. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of Quaddick Town Farm Road. Connecticut State Police said a Honda Civic was traveling southbound...
THOMPSON, CT
ABC6.com

Temporary Broadway ramp to open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Drivers will notice more changes as part of the 6/10 interchange project in Rhode Island on Wednesday. The Department of Transportation said that a new Broadway ramp opened Tuesday afternoon. The new ramp will provide direct access to Olneyville Square. The current ramp from Westminster...
PROVIDENCE, RI
nbcboston.com

Severe Storms Pass Through New England

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in place Saturday afternoon in parts of central and western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut, but have since expired. A tree came down on a vehicle on Montebello Road in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, but authorities have not said whether it was weather-related. We were under First...
rimonthly.com

Enjoy Wine in the Sunshine at Garden City Sips this June

There’s a lot of conversation surrounding wine and its perfect pairing: Is it chardonnay and salmon? Cabernet and filet mignon? Rosé and feta? We, however, are of the opinion that there’s really no better match than wine and sunshine. Lucky for us, we can get it this coming month in the form of another wonderful union: grand garden parties at Garden City Center in Cranston.
NEWPORT, RI
Valley Breeze

Cumberland school board votes to fire veteran NCMS teacher

CUMBERLAND – A 19-year veteran teacher at North Cumberland Middle School teacher has lost her job after the School Committee on Tuesday voted to uphold the recommendation of Supt. Philip Thornton to terminate her employment. Kelly Dwyer, a 6th-grade science teacher, vowed to appeal the decision, which would lead...
CUMBERLAND, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy