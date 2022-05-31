Sue Bird and JJ Redick on how the Boston Celtics finally broke through to the 2022 NBA Finals

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

While the primary reason former University of Connecticut Huskies and current Seattle Storm star Sue Bird picked the Boston Celtics to go to the 2022 NBA Finals to face the Golden State Warriors was her friendship with Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, Bird likes what she sees in Boston.

“I … like the griminess of them; they grind it out” said Bird in a recent interview with host and former NBA player JJ Redick on the “Old Man and the Three” podcast.

“They had a rough start, a very rough start” she added. “And I think a lot of people didn’t believe in it, didn’t think it could happen, turn around, that they were going to be worse than they were in previous years, only to finally stay the course.”

“A lot of it started on the defensive end,” added the Huskies legend. To hear more of Bird, Redick and pod co-host Tommy Alter sharing their thoughts on the Celtics in the finals and what got them there, check out the clip embedded below.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!