ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Sue Bird and JJ Redick on how the Boston Celtics finally broke through to the 2022 NBA Finals

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJQvL_0fw3oGNM00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

While the primary reason former University of Connecticut Huskies and current Seattle Storm star Sue Bird picked the Boston Celtics to go to the 2022 NBA Finals to face the Golden State Warriors was her friendship with Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, Bird likes what she sees in Boston.

“I … like the griminess of them; they grind it out” said Bird in a recent interview with host and former NBA player JJ Redick on the “Old Man and the Three” podcast.

“They had a rough start, a very rough start” she added. “And I think a lot of people didn’t believe in it, didn’t think it could happen, turn around, that they were going to be worse than they were in previous years, only to finally stay the course.”

“A lot of it started on the defensive end,” added the Huskies legend. To hear more of Bird, Redick and pod co-host Tommy Alter sharing their thoughts on the Celtics in the finals and what got them there, check out the clip embedded below.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Highly coveted 2023 five-star wing dishes on UNC, recruitment

While the UNC basketball class of 2023 has its two foundation pieces with five-star forward GG Jackson and combo guard Simeon Wilcher, the Heels are still very active in the recruitment of another top five-star prospect. Matas Buzelis has exploded on the recruiting scene this spring and continues to be a focal point for many top programs around the country. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound small forward out of New Hampshire is a top 10 prospect in that 2023 class and has 13 offers with programs like UNC, Kentucky and Florida State in pursuit of him. One thing that UNC has going for them are...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jj Redick
Person
Sue Bird
NBC Sports

Here is Butler's message for Tatum after Celtics beat Heat in Game 7

The Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat had a thrilling conclusion with a Game 7, and after the final buzzer sounded, the two best players in the series embraced. Jayson Tatum helped lead the Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals with 26 points, 10 rebounds and...
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 1

Marcus Smart is listed as questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. The Celtics beat the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Seattle Storm#The Golden State Warriors#Celtics Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 2023 prospect includes UNC in his final five

A key target for UNC basketball has listed his top-5 schools and included the Tar Heels in the list. 2023 five-star forwardMatas Buzelis announced his list on Thursday that surely made UNC coaches and fans happy. His list includes UNC, Kentucky, Florida State, Wake Forest and G-League Ignite. Buzelis has exploded on the recruiting scene this spring and continues to be a focal point for many top programs around the country. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound small forward out of New Hampshire is a top 10 prospect in that 2023 class. Buzelis dished on his finalists with On3.com, and made it known that the Tar Heels have...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy