Bentonville, AR

Walton brothers talk about technology's role in the future of business

By KUAR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteuart Walton sees two things coming together that will benefit advanced air mobility (AAM) — advances in technology and the amount of capital moving into the space. AAM is a new concept of air transportation that moves cargo and people between places using innovative aircraft. Morgan Stanley predicts it will become...

In 3 deals worth $16.3M, Crafton Tull stakes ownership in office buildings

A Northwest Arkansas investment group that includes Rogers-based design and engineering firm Crafton Tull has acquired three office buildings for a combined $16.3 million. Crafton Tull previously leased all or a portion of the buildings. They are:. 1000 Ledgelawn Drive in Conway; 13,500 square feet for $3.4 million;. 300 Pointe...
ROGERS, AR
Aviation entrepreneur says NWA ‘where the action is’

Cyrus Sigari says there is an innate human desire to go up. “When you’re up, you see the world differently,” he said in a recent interview inside Thaden Fieldhouse at the Bentonville Municipal Airport. “You connect with nature. There’s an adventure element to it.”. Sigari, an...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Eye of the beholder: Nothing is ‘junk’ at spring flea market

Nearly nine years ago now, Junk Ranch co-founders Amy Daniels and Julie Speed took a risk and hosted a small flea market on the grounds of the Viney Grove Community Center in Prairie Grove. By mid-morning, the parking lot was overflowing, and the duo knew they had a hit on their hands. Today the event boasts national recognition — they’ve appeared on Flea Market Style Magazine’s “Reader’s Favorite Outdoor Small Fleas and Vintage Shows” and “Vintage Show Crush” lists — and is the largest open-air flea market in the region. When the gates open Friday at 8 a.m., shoppers will see nearly 200 booths stretching across the expansive fields of the ranch at 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove, will have nearly a dozen food trucks to choose from, and, in between bouts of shopping, can enjoy the live music that will be playing throughout the day.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
Bentonville, AR
Construction of Walmart Home Office in Bentonville moving along

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart shareholders week continues in Northwest Arkansas. Executives share some exciting updates on the company's new Bentonville campus. Walmart says after several years of infrastructure work, they are excited to see buildings go vertical. Cindi Marsiglio is Walmart’s senior vice president of corporate real estate. She says these spaces are designed for both independent working and collaboration.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Walmart shareholders and employees pack out Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A life-size hologram of Sam Walton welcomed shareholders and associates to the Walmart Museum today. And they were very happy to see him. "This is a blessing, this is the best thing in the world," said New Mexico Walmart associate, Gidget Mays. The museum, in downtown...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Tom Ward
Walmart adding 4 fulfillment centers, more than 4,000 jobs

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is adding four new fulfillment centers to its existing capacity, a move that will bring more than 4,000 jobs and make next- or two-day shipping available to more Americans. The announcement comes at a time when consumers are relying on packages being shipped to their...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Nationwide lifeguard shortage affecting Arkansas pools, waterparks

ROGERS, Ark. — Pool days may look a little differently this summer at certain swimming locations in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley as the areas face a lifeguard shortage. Creekmore pool has seen a few challenges thus far with lifeguard shortages but is still operating like normal. According...
ROGERS, AR
How a new solar plant will benefit people in Northwest Arkansas

Harrison, AR –Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority and Scenic Hill Solar hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a Solar Power Plant. The two companies announced their partnership back in April 2020, with the goal of building a solar power plant to provide solar electricity to the Water Utility. Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority saves […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Gehrig named to new role of president of Mercy Hospitals Arkansas

Ryan Gehrig, president of Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, has been tapped to also be president of all Mercy hospitals in Arkansas, including the large Northwest Arkansas Mercy Hospital system based in Rogers. The role, to begin June 12, is new within St. Louis-based Mercy. Mercy also has an Arkansas hospital...
ARKANSAS STATE
Five ATU Representatives to Compete at Miss Arkansas

Four Arkansas Tech University students and one ATU graduate will be among the candidates vying for the title of Miss Arkansas 2022 this summer. Olivia Battles of Ozark, Kristin Hardy of Benton, Alli Beth King of Rison, Hannah Lomax of Russellville and Sophe Sligh of Hot Springs will represent Arkansas Tech at the Robinson Center in Little Rock June 12-18.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR

