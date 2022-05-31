ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

How Attorney General Ashley Moody failed Floridians | Editorial

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

The eyes of Texas’ legal establishment are on its disgraced attorney general, Ken Paxton.

The Texas Bar has taken steps to discipline Paxton for his fraudulent attempt to sell Donald Trump’s Big Lie to the Supreme Court, and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody should be watching very closely. Moody tried to sell the Big Lie, too, so the Paxton case reflects on her.

Not since the slave states tried to destroy the Union has there been such damage to national unity as Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election by claiming it was stolen from him. Most Americans don’t believe him, but more than two-thirds of Republicans do, polls show.

It is existentially dangerous. Almost everywhere they are in control, Republican politicians have acted out the Big Lie to make voting more difficult for minorities, subvert the ways votes are counted, and create a pretext for overturning elections they lose. They have sowed our democracy with seeds of distrust to be exploited by Trump or another would-be tyrant.

The Big Lie in Florida

As the next election nears, it bears remembering who has facilitated the Big Lie. Moody and 16 other Republican attorneys general asked the court to let them file briefs in support of Paxton’s case against counting Joe Biden’s electoral votes from Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

There were volatile misgivings among Moody staff members. One of them called Paxton’s case “bats—t insane.”

The court shared those sentiments. Justices voted 7-2 to refuse to hear it, saying Texas lacked standing to complain how other states vote. The justices also disposed of an attempt to intervene filed by 126 Republican members of Congress — 10 of them from Florida.

A highly respected former Florida Supreme Court justice, Charles Wells, wrote last year that Moody’s meddling in the Big Lie was “a grave mark against your service as attorney general,” and that as a member of the Bar, she has “an ethical obligation not to join in frivolous, meritless litigation.”

Now, the Texas Bar’s Commission for Lawyer Discipline says Paxton’s claims “were dishonest … not supported by any charge, indictment, judicial finding, and/or credible or admissible evidence.” Paxton did not disclose that some of his complaints had failed in other courts, according to the Bar, and “misrepresented” that Texas had substantial evidence.

Texas rules say “a lawyer shall not engage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.” Punishment can range from reprimand to disbarment.

Similar language is in Florida’s Code of Professional Responsibility.

If the Texas court finds Paxton guilty, it would be a major embarrassment to Moody at a time when she’s seeking re-election.

But that’s all it would be. An unpublished ruling by the Florida Supreme Court in 1974 prohibited the Bar from potentially disbarring any public official whom the Constitution requires to be a member of the Bar, including judges, prosecutors, public defenders and the attorney general.

They’re immune even to investigation until they are out of office, by which time witnesses’ memories may have faded.

The Bar used that unwise precedent to rebuff a petition calling for Moody’s discipline signed by some 1,700 lawyers over her support for Paxton. Later, the Board of Governors proposed asking the Supreme Court to codify the rule publicly. No such request appears on its docket, however, and a court spokesman says there is no pending case.

Not totally immune

But Moody is not immune to public opinion, which should hold her to account for debasing her office with partisan politics.

Her predecessor, Pam Bondi, did that too, seemingly auditioning for a job with Trump, whose fraudulent Trump University she refused to investigate. Out of office, she joined his defense team against Trump’s first impeachment and gave full-throated support to his Big Lie. Now part of Ballard Partners’ lobbying firm, Bondi has no immunity from Bar discipline.

Other Florida attorneys general of both parties were more mindful of their fundamental responsibility to be the “people’s lawyer.”

Moody has been better than Bondi at enforcing Florida’s unfair and deceptive practices law. Last week, she scored a $21.7 million judgment and a lifetime ban against a rogue moving broker network.

But wearing her political hat, she tried vainly to spin victory from a federal appellate court’s rejection of the main thrust of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attack on social media companies. She claimed that a panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeal had “upheld major portions” of the law. It did just the opposite.

In ruling that Florida could not stop social media companies from blocking politicians like Trump, the panel cited as the “pathmaking case” the unanimous 1974 Supreme Court opinion, Miami Herald v. Tornillo, which overturned a Florida law requiring newspapers to give equal reply space to candidates they opposed. Social media companies are similarly protected by the First Amendment, the panel said.

Moody arguably has a duty to defend even bad Florida laws — but not to misrepresent the outcomes.

The recent massacres of shoppers at a Buffalo supermarket and children and teachers at an elementary school in Texas also bring to mind how Bondi successfully urged the Florida Supreme Court to bar from the 2020 ballot a voter initiative banning assault weapons. Her brief and the court’s 4-2 decision echoed the NRA’s arguments.

She also opposed a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana use by adults, and so did the court, 5-2. Sharing the objections of both political parties, she opposed the “All Voters Vote” initiative that would have created open, all-party primary elections. The court allowed it for the 2020 ballot, but it got only 57% of the vote instead of the 60% necessary. Along with other GOP attorneys general, she tried to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to kill the Affordable Care Act. It was Bondi who had signed the brief, but Moody willingly took her place upon election.

The attorney general can be a partisan shill or she can be the people’s lawyer, but she can’t be both.

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Editorials are the opinion of the Board and written by one of its members or a designee. To contact us, email at letters@sun-sentinel.com .

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

With budget vetoes, DeSantis bites the hand that feeds him | Editorial

Gov. Ron DeSantis brought his veto pen to The Villages. Where else? It’s the favorite refuge of a Republican politician in search of unquestioned devotion. The Villages was where DeSantis went Thursday to sign the new $110 billion Florida budget, and he didn’t disappoint the many retired Trump acolytes there who applauded every time he bashed President Joe Biden. At the start of a marathon ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Change in the wake of tragedy: The new safety measures planned for Florida’s schools

New measures to increase students’ safety are advancing in Florida, coming at a time of heightened public outcry in response to recent school tragedies. School safety is a sensitive topic in the Sunshine State. When a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, resulted in 19 deaths and made national news headlines on May 24, conversations across the country shifted to solutions. ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida’s 15-week abortion ban faces challenge with lawsuit

With a month until Florida’s 15-week ban on abortion takes effect, women’s health centers across the state have filed a legal challenge to the new state law. The challenge filed in Leon County Circuit Court centers on the argument that the law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks violates a privacy clause in Florida’s Constitution that includes the right to terminate a pregnancy. “By ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel journalists win investigative awards for reports on police K-9 use, Surfside condo tragedy

Six journalists from the South Florida Sun Sentinel have won honors for investigative and public service reporting in a regional media competition called the Esserman-Knight Journalism Awards. The Sun Sentinel’s reports focused on how the use of police K-9s veered toward the pursuit of Black suspects in theft cases, as well as how the Surfside condo collapse in June of last year exposed safety ...
SURFSIDE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Georgia State
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Is it COVID, the flu or something else? Wave of infections set up Florida for a long summer

The seasonal flu is spreading way past season in South Florida, sending people to clinics and hospitals with severe congestion, coughs, sore throats and body aches. “It’s madness, everyone is sick,” said Dr. Hila Beckerman, a South Florida pediatrician. Local doctors say viruses and bacterial infections that were on hiatus during COVID are back, circulating much later than typical, and setting ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Storm expected to become Tropical Storm Alex begins crossing state, threatening up to 15 inches of rain

The swirl of violent weather expected to form Tropical Storm Alex began crossing South Florida Saturday morning, keeping most residents indoors and stranding drivers attempting to plow through flooded streets. The storm continued to produce maximum winds of 40 mph, putting it just over the threshold for tropical storm strength, although its lack of a closed circulation prevented it from being ...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Streets flood and high winds expected, but South Florida may not get Tropical Storm Alex

The tropical system dumping heavy rain across South Florida is no longer expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex before making landfall on the state’s west coast Saturday. However, tropical storm warnings remain in effect for most of the Florida peninsula. “No change in status or strength is expected before the disturbance moves across Florida, but the system is expected to develop a ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

MAP: Here’s the forecast path of potential Tropical Storm Alex

Many parts of the state of Florida remain under a tropical storm warning Saturday for a system that is likely to develop into a named tropical storm after it crosses over the state, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system is likely to form into Tropical Storm Alex, which would make it the first named Atlantic storm of the 2022 hurricane season, the hurricane center said. That is ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
Person
Pam Bondi
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Ron Desantis
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Most of South Florida under tropical storm watch as Alex forecast to form in next 24 hours

South Florida is now under a tropical storm watch as potential Tropical Storm Alex is expected to bring heavy rains and flooding to the state starting Friday evening through Saturday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. It’s guaranteed to be a wet weekend in South Florida, according to the hurricane center, as the system approaching the state from the southeastern Gulf of Mexico ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As interest rates soar, the average new mortgage payment is $700 more than last year

Booming home values have made the housing market challenging for buyers, but now rising interest rates are causing buyers to recalibrate which houses they can afford. In South Florida, the average monthly mortgage payment for a new mortgage rose 61% compared to the year before as home prices rose and interest rates shot up, according to an analysis from Zillow. The increase in South Florida is ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricane forecast updated with more storms — and more chance for US coastline landfalls

Colorado State’s outlook for an active hurricane season became slightly more active with Thursday’s update, which forecast 20 named storms, 10 hurricanes, and five major hurricanes this year. But another note from the update sounds an ominous tone for Floridians. “We anticipate an above-normal probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout opens in Boca; Fort Lauderdale’s Tipico Cafe closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Spinnato’s Hoagies & Meats, Pompano Beach This hoagie shop registered to owners Mike Lipski and Jennifer Anderson debuted May 30 near US-1 and ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Florida Supreme Court#Attorneys#Politics State#Floridians#The Texas Bar#The Supreme Court#Union#Americans#Republicans#The Big Lie
South Florida Sun Sentinel

MAP: Find out if you are in a watch or warning area for Tropical Storm Alex

Much of Florida south of Orlando all the way to the Keys, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are under tropical storm warnings as a system intensifies and moves closer to the state over the next 24 hours. Forecasters expect the system to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex during the day Friday. Coastal flood watches are also in effect across the state. Use the maps below ...
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Concert Preparedness Guide: Top musical acts this summer

The calendar flips to June with some anxiety in South Florida. The season again is upon us — are we prepared? But stress not, friends. We’ve got you. Behold, the South Florida Summer Concert Preparedness Guide, an efficient checklist of 40 popular concerts you need to know about, each blurbed in 10 words or less. That’s Ricardo Arjona and Rolling Loud, The Black Keys and Alicia Keys, the Red ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy