Las Cruces, NM

Second Annual New Mexico Juneteenth Jazz Art Festival

las-cruces.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Branigan Cultural Center, a Smithsonian Affiliate, New Mexico Music Commissioner Derrick Lee, and the Doña Ana County NAACP and Doña Ana Arts Council present the second annual “New Mexico Juneteenth Jazz Arts Festival.”. Festival events are scheduled Tuesday, June 14, 2022, through Sunday, June 19,...

www.las-cruces.org

las-cruces.org

The Branigan Cultural Center Presents "Jazz History" with Smithsonian's James K. Zimmerman

The Branigan Cultural Center, a Smithsonian Affiliate, will host a virtual keynote speaker for the second annual New Mexico Juneteenth Jazz Arts Festival. James Keith Zimmerman, Senior Programs Producer for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History Office of Programs and Special Initiatives will join us via Zoom to discuss the history and culture of Jazz. To access the virtual lecture please log into Zoom.us with webinar ID 82056965925 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16.
LAS CRUCES, NM
