Update On Naomi and Sasha Banks’ Suspension
As previously reported, Naomi and Sasha Banks are currently suspended from WWE for both walking out of the company at WWE Raw a couple of weeks ago over creative frustrations. In an...411mania.com
Why don’t WWE release Sasha and Naomi from there contacts? Something is very fishy about everything that is going on here. I miss seeing both of them wrestling and would love to see them both on TNA Impact Wrestling which they would make a big impact them. I think Vince McMahon is afraid to release them because they make a lot of money for him. And everything is falling apart in the WWE.
