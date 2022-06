The world of recruiting has evolved for the Oregon Ducks over the past decade, and it large part, it’s gone through swings with the numerous coaching changes. While things were soaring under Chip Kelly, they took a dip in the years between the end of his tenure and the start of the Mario Cristobal era. Of course, Cristobal got things back on track, and a pair of top-10 recruiting classes in his past three years has Oregon’s roster stacked with talent. In all, since 2010, the Ducks have had two top-10 classes, seven top-15 classes, and just two classes ranked lower...

OREGON STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO