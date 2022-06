The City of Liberal is planning to start the annual street sealing program to recondition the street surface. Weather permitting, the street sealing program will begin the week of June 1 and run through June 24. Although we realize it is an inconvenience, please do not park on your street from June 1 through June 24. If the City finds your car needs to be towed away in order to complete your street, it will be towed away at your expense.

