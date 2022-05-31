ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amanda Holden dazzles in silver sequinned gown to Harry Styles' Golden

By Milly Veitch, Milly Veitch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Harry Styles recently left her feeling flustered after revealing he dedicates a song to her in rehearsals.

And Amanda Holden referenced the cute confession by using his track Golden to show off her incredible outfit to the Britain's Got Talent semifinal.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 51, looked nothing short of sensational in a silver sequinned number that sparkled under the lights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HcyXI_0fw3jawP00
Stunning: Amanda Holden referenced Harry Styles' cute confession by using his track Golden to show off her incredible outfit to the Britain's Got Talent semifinal

The gown boasted one off the shoulder sleeve and a daringly high slit to show off her toned legs underneath.

Elevating her height in a pair of golden heels, Amanda wore her blonde locks in neat waves and sported smoky eyeshadow.

She shared a video of her stunning look to Instagram, and set it to Harry's hit Golden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWkvS_0fw3jawP00
Confession: Harry Styles recently left her feeling flustered after revealing he dedicates a song to her in rehearsals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pUKA6_0fw3jawP00
Incredible: The Britain's Got Talent judge, 51, looked nothing short of sensational in a silver sequinned number that sparkled under the lights

It comes after Harry joined Amanda and Jamie Theakston on the Heart FM breakfast show via video link to discuss his new music video last month.

During the interview, Harry said: 'I just wanted to let you know, there’s a song on my last album called Golden and whenever we sing it in rehearsal we replace Golden with Amanda Holden.'

Amanda instantly blushed and replied: 'Oh my god! Can we make sure we edit that bit up please?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yu78w_0fw3jawP00
Leggy display: The gown boasted one off the shoulder sleeve and a daringly high slit to show off her toned legs underneath
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCsGW_0fw3jawP00
Flawless: Elevating her height in a pair of golden heels, Amanda wore her blonde locks in neat waves and sported smoky eyeshadow

Jamie made sure to ask for proof to which Harry replied: 'Yeah I'll get you a copy.'

Amanda managed to pull herself together and finish off the interview by saying: 'I love that Harry, thank you!'

She later tweeted: 'Well @Harry_Styles⁩ made my morning.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpXZY_0fw3jawP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jbovb_0fw3jawP00

