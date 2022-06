Exhausted To Empowered: An Empath’s Energy Workshop with Alison Akey will be presented from 2 to 5 p.m., June 18 at the Edgar Cayce Holistic Center (A.R.E), in Des Plaines. The session is for those that feel the emotions of those around them, lack confidence or training in working with their gifts as an empath or see, feel, trust, know or otherwise experience the energies that carry these emotions.

