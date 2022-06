LIVINGSTON COUNTY – MoDOT crews will begin a resurfacing project on U.S. Route 36 in Livingston County Monday. The project extends eastbound from Route 6 to Parson’s Creek, just over the Linn County line and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek. Route 36 will remain open with a 16-foot width restriction in place, but one lane may be closed in either direction. Work is expected to be completed by the end of October. The schedule of work is as follows:

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO