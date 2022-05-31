ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

Livingston County Library Adult Summer Reading Program

By Aaron Richards
 2 days ago

May 31, 2022 – Starting June 1 and running through July 30, adults at the Livingston County Library can participate in our summer reading program: Oceans of Possibilities. This year we will again be using Beanstack to log...

KMZU

Kids Fishing Derby

CHILLICOTHE, Mo.- The North Missouri Sportsman Alliance in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting a free Kids Fishing Derby for youngsters 15 and under. Steve Shoot, founder of the NMSA, gives additional information on the event. Despite a three-year hiatus due to Coronavirus, the annual noncompetitive youth...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Resurfacing project on U.S. 36 in Livingston County to begin Monday

LIVINGSTON COUNTY – MoDOT crews will begin a resurfacing project on U.S. Route 36 in Livingston County Monday. The project extends eastbound from Route 6 to Parson’s Creek, just over the Linn County line and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek. Route 36 will remain open with a 16-foot width restriction in place, but one lane may be closed in either direction. Work is expected to be completed by the end of October. The schedule of work is as follows:
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Audio: Blue Springs businessman purchases Eastgate Shopping Center

The Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton has a new owner. Jason Lassiter of Blue Springs bought the property about a month ago and hopes to bring new businesses to the shopping center. Lassiter says he grew up in New York and has a background in information technology security. He started...
TRENTON, MO
KMZU

Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative Announces Elected Board Members

KEARNEY, Mo. — Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative (PCEC) today announced the results of its 2022 membership election following the co-op’s annual meeting held at its headquarters in Kearney, Missouri on May 26. PCEC is a democratically controlled, not-for-profit electric cooperative governed by nine directors elected by members to serve...
KEARNEY, MO
Buffalo, MO
Missouri Entertainment
Chillicothe, MO
St. Louis, MO
Livingston County, MO
Missouri Government
Saint Louis, MO
Another Act Added To The Missouri State Fair Lineup

(Sedalia) KC and the Sunshine Band is the latest act to be announced to Missouri State Fair Grandstand Stage. The Grammy Award-winning group has been part of the music world for more than 40 years. Tuesday’s announcement is a double-bill with the fair also announcing a show by The Four...
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Pettis County Commission to meet

SEDALIA – The Pettis County Commission will meet in regular session Thursday. The tentative agenda indicates the commission plans to hold general discussions regarding bike route proposals for future developments. The meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Commission Chambers at the Pettis County Courthouse.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

North Central Missouri College Hosts FFA Officer Training

The Missouri FFA Association conducted officer-training workshops on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton on Wednesday, June 1st. Approximately 200 Chapter FFA officers and advisors from high schools across northwest Missouri participated in the workshops. Participating schools included North Platte, Grundy R-V, Trenton, Meadville, South Holt, Lathrop, Winston,...
TRENTON, MO
KMZU

Ray County Commission to meet for regular session

RICHMOND – The Ray County Commission will meet for regular session Thursday. The tentative agenda indicates the commission will sign a court order to recognize the first Sunday in June as Fallen Skies Hero Day. The meeting is held at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Office.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Pettis County Commission defends solid waste ordinance

SEDALIA – The Pettis County Commission is continuing to defend adopting a solid waste ordinance despite various lawsuits trying to fight it. In February the commission decided to adopt and enforce a solid waste management ordinance as they found it necessary to enhance and protect the county’s environment. A news release claims that lawsuits have been filed by interested corporations at the state and federal level challenging the ordinance’s validity.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

MoDOT Hosting Public Meeting

Public Meeting: MoDOT hosting public meeting on June 14 regarding MO Route 7 and Interstate 49 intersection improvements. CASS COUNTY – MoDOT Kansas City will be hosting a public information meeting regarding an upcoming intersection improvement project at MO Route 7 and Interstate 49. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Harrisonville Community Center located at 2400 S. Jefferson Parkway in Harrisonville. Please note that this is an open house style meeting and NO formal presentations will be made. Those interested can attend the meeting anytime between the advertised hours to ask questions, learn more about the project, and leave comments.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Jonathan Lawrence Greenwood

Jonathan Lawrence Greenwood, 56, of Brookfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022 at his home in Brookfield, MO. Jonathan was born January 12, 1966, son of Michael Carl and Nancy Ann ( Altomare) Greenwood in Los Angeles, CA. John was a member of the First Christian Church and served as a deacon, elder, and felt honored to help in any capacity at the house of God. He was a firm believer in God.
BROOKFIELD, MO
Truck-eating bridge gets signage upgrade

Eastbound Independence Avenue is closed at Hardesty as crews contracted with Kansas City Terminal Railway replace signage on the undefeated Independence Avenue Bridge. Per one of the crew members on site, additional warning signs are in the planning phase to be placed farther away from the bridge so that errant, GPS-dependent truck drivers have more warning prior to striking the bridge.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City Seyz Goodbye To Boring Steamboat Arabia

The tourism stats are impressive but we can only imagine that most visitors were youngsters who were forced to attend. Now, the sunken boat tour is probably going back to STL . . . The Steamboat Arabia Museum is one of the top tourism draws in Kansas City. It ranked...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Chillicothe teenager demolishes pickup one mile north of Trenton

A Chillicothe teenager was injured in a rollover accident Thursday night, May 26, one mile north of Trenton. The 17-year-old boy received serious injuries when the northbound pickup began sliding, traveled off the east side of Northwest 22nd Street, struck a ditch, and began overturning, coming to a stop off the country road.
TRENTON, MO
KMZU

Laura Nell Johnson

Laura Nell Johnson, age 88, a lifelong resident of Braymer, Missouri, became an Angel and began her external life with our Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 5:45 p.m. with her children by her side. Laura was born the daughter of Rolla and Julia (Davis) Collins on...
BRAYMER, MO
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(Sedalia, MO) -- A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says officers responded to a call Sunday night about a man with a gun when 22-year-old Masen Moore tried to run away. Authorities say they attempted to make contact with him before he fired shots at police and an officer returned fire, striking Moore. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. No one else was injured in the shooting. Moore was reportedly wanted for a felony parole violation and other warrants.
SEDALIA, MO
Obituary & Services: Stephen Biggerstaff

Stephen Biggerstaff, age 67, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his residence. Stephen was born the son of Donald A. and Barbara (Hart) Biggerstaff on October 22, 1954, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1972 Wheeling High School graduate, and a member of the Wheeling Christian Church. Stephen worked for the Donaldson Company for 32 years. He was also a DJ for KCHI for several years where he played “Today’s news and yesterday’s music.” After he retired, he was a special assignments team member for the Kansas City Royals. Stephen was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local #710 and he was a friend of Bill who was an active sponsor. He enjoyed all things sports and was a long-time fan of the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Raymore BBQ joint nominated for Best Burnt Ends in Kansas City

The Jiggy Pig has been nominated for Best Burnt Ends and Best Food Truck in Kansas City magazine’s Best of KC poll. Raymore residents should be familiar with The Jiggy Pig. Although it is a food truck, the barbecue joint serves primarily Raymore and surrounding areas in Cass County.
RAYMORE, MO

