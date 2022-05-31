SMHS Softball Players Wrap Up Successful Season

First published in the May 28 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Lana Taslakian, an AP French student at Hoover High School, recently won an award for her critique of the film “Les Héritières” in the AP category. The film, which was recommended by the French Film Festival in Hollywood for high schoolers learning French in Southern California, was shown to Hoover’s French classes in November. Taslakian, at a ceremony this month at the Lycée International de Los Angeles in Burbank, received a book about French director François Truffaut from Benoît Labat, a higher education and French language attaché at the French consulate in Los Angeles. Pictured are Labat, Hoover French teacher Jerome Manin and Taslakian.

