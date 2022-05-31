ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Patti (Dingus) Vanzant

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUFFIELD, VA - Patti Yvonne (Dingus) Vanzant, 67, Duffield, VA went Home to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Patti was born in Kingsport, TN, on September 17, 1954, and was the daughter of...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Ronald L. “Cotton” Rasnick

DUFFIELD, VA./BIG STONE GAP, VA - Our precious brother, Ronald L. “Cotton” Rasnick, born June 1, 1942, received his wings this morning, Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:33a.m. We loved him so very much and he will be missed always until we make that final trip and then we will be together eternally. Ronald was the sweetest person you could ever meet. He loved everyone. He never looked for the bad in people, he only saw the good. We were so blessed to have him for eighty (80) years. His heart was so soft. Many times, he gave to little children when he didn't have anything for himself, but he loved doing that. We, his siblings, loved him so much and he showed his love for us every day. His life was not easy. He fought cancer for over 15 years and now his fight is over. He was so very special. He never complained, just accepted the cross that he was given to bear. His big brother was his hero and he never failed to be so very quick with his "I love You" and we exchanged those words daily. He was also so proud of his little brother's faith and the courage he has shown with the cross that he has to bear. If It were possible to describe Ronald with one word, it would be LOVE. His love was always there for everyone to see. His fight is over now because God came with open arms to take him home and now, he is surrounded with nothing but love and there will be no pain ever again. We will miss you sweetheart and we will see you again in a while.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Virgie Greene

JOHNSON CITY - Frances Virgie Greene, 92 of Johnson City, finally made her way to see the Lord and to be with her beloved family past on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Born in Kingsport, TN on March 24, 1930, a daughter of the late Onzo and Flossie Mullins, she had resided in this area most of her wonderful life. She married the love of her life, “(the little darling)” Don Paul Greene in 1946 and retired as owner/operator of Virgie’s Salon after running it most of her adult life. Virgie will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, “Granny”, and friend who loved to talk, dance and play the piano.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mrs. M. Mabel Bright

KINGSPORT - Mrs. M. Mabel Bright, 97, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Christopher Allen Carpenter

SURGOINSVILLE – Christopher Allen Carpenter, 32, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 29, 2022, with his family by his side. A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Freddy Freeman officiating. The burial will follow to Oakdale Central Baptist Church cemetery.
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport, TN
Obituaries
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Kingsport, TN
Society
Kingsport Times-News

Jennia Sims

On Monday, May 30, 2022, God came and took Jennia home and now she is whole. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and a friend to many. Jennia loved to travel and was a caregiver for her entire family. She attended Vermont United Methodist Church. Jennia was preceded in...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rosie Bledsoe

HILTONS, VA - Rosie Smith Bledsoe, 83, Hiltons, VA passed away, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Rosie was born in Scott County, VA on June 12, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Alp and Mary (Lane) Smith. In addition to her parents, her...
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Susan Elizabeth Carver Williams

MARYVILLE - Susan Elizabeth Carver Williams of Maryville, formerly of Knoxville and Kingsport TN, and of Durham NC, died at Ft. Sanders Hospital on June 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bon L. and Georgia Quesenberry Carver of Kingsport. Susan was an artist, writer, friend, teacher,...
MARYVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ruth H. Francisco

KINGSPORT - Ruth H. Francisco, 89, of Kingsport, died Thursday morning, June 2, 2022, at NHC Rehab in Kingsport after a brief illness. Born in Fordtown, she graduated from Sulphur Springs High School and Whitney Business College. Ruth retired from Clemons. Clemons, the family company, provided ground transportation for Eastman for over 65 years. She loved her family, cooking and watching sports.
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Roberts
Person
Brian Davidson
Kingsport Times-News

Ada Hounshell Travis

JONESVILLE, VA - Ada Hounshell Travis, 92, of Jonesville, Virginia went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 1st 2022 at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, Virginia. Arrangements for Ms. Travis are incomplete at this time. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville, VA is serving the Travis family.
JONESVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Delray Clark

CHURCH HILL - Delray Clark, 91, of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the home of her daughter, following an extended illness. Born in Inman, VA, she had resided most of her life in Hawkins County in the Ross Campground Community. She...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cleo Mildred " Millie" Peters

CHURCH HILL - Cleo Mildred " Millie" Peters, 81, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. To view survivors and arrangements, please visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the family.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William E. (Bill) McDaniel, aka “Wahoo”

Bill McDaniel passed away after a sudden heart attack on Tuesday, May 31st . Friends are welcome to gather in remembrance at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home Sunday, June 5th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 pm. A brief funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm. Internment of ashes will be at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, June 8th at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Posts 3/265.
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Home#Austin Rrb Ringley#Ketron High School
Kingsport Times-News

Blanard Ray “Doc” Collins

KINGSPORT - Blanard Ray “Doc” Collins, 93, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends Friday, June 3, 2022, from 12:30-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will begin...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Daniel "Dan" McKinney

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Daniel "Dan" McKinney passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on the afternoon of June 1, 2022, just shy of his 93rd birthday. Dan served in the U.S. Army in the 10th infantry division and was stationed in Europe during the Korean Conflict. He wore many hats throughout his long life, having served as a truck driver, farmer, equipment operator, logger, construction worker, and coal miner. Dan was described by his friends and family as the most hard-working man they'd ever known. He enjoyed tending to his garden, digging, cutting down trees, driving trucks, working on vehicles, and many more dirty and dangerous activities. His favorite place in the world was sitting on top of his bulldozer.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Benjamin Rhea “Benny” Newland

KINGSPORT – Benjamin Rhea “Benny” Newland, 79 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his residence following a lengthy illness. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and retired from Slip-Not Belting. He was a member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church. Benny enjoyed hunting, farming and the outdoors.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donald N. Martin

KINGSPORT - Donald N. Martin, 80, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Villages at Allandale. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:45 pm Friday, June 3, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Riley Boy and Pastor Sean Bailey officiating. A Graveside Service be held at 10:00 am Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Christus Garden. Pallbearers will be nephews. Those attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 am.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Flora Lee Smith

Flora Lee Smith, 78, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 30, 2022 from Holston Manor. She was the daughter of the late Jesse Travis Terrell and Flora Alice Pearcy-Terrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Kenny D. Smith;...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Greg Loren Bement

KINGSPORT - Greg Loren Bement, 67, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022. The family will receive friends at the home, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Robert Merrill “Bob” Dorr

KINGSPORT - Robert Merrill “Bob” Dorr, 94, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Asbury Rehab. Born on June 23, 1927, in Woonsocket, Rhode Island to Harold Phillips and Lillian Crane Dorr, Bob attended Mount Hermon School in Mt. Hermon Massachusetts and Franklin Technical Institute in Boston, Massachusetts.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Church happenings

“Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide six nights of free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. from June 5 through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy