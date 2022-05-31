ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

New Program Helps Non-Profit Lenders Finance Meat Processing Ventures.

By David Boyle
KMZU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new USDA program will help non-profit lenders to...

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

Related
foodlogistics.com

Biden-Harris Executive Order to Strengthen Food Supply Chains

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced more support, resources and new rules to strengthen the U.S. food supply chain, promote fair and competitive agricultural markets, prevent abuse of farmers by poultry processors and make prices fairer for farmers and American consumers. These actions build on President Biden’s Executive Order to promote competition in the American economy and fulfill key pillars of the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Action Plan.
AGRICULTURE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Vilsack offers integrated plan for domestic food production

The Biden administration has set aside billions of dollars to help the nation’s food supply chain recover from the coronavirus pandemic — and, more recently, the looming global effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and on Wednesday, it announced new funding and a comprehensive overview of how those initiatives mesh. “A transformed food system […] The post Vilsack offers integrated plan for domestic food production appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE
WEKU

The Biden administration has announced new funding to help food supply chains

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack unveiled $2 billion in new funding to strengthen food supply chains hard hit by the pandemic, causing food shortages and higher prices. The move follows a series of past investments from the Biden administration aimed at helping small meatpacking plants and local foodbanks expand to serve more people. The new funding is made available through the March 2021 COVID relief package, the American Rescue Plan and other relief legislation.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
US News and World Report

Antipodean Dairy Firms Eye Baby Food Supply to U.S. After Bubs Australia Nod

(Reuters) -Dairy companies in Australia and New Zealand are queueing to restock empty shelves in the United States with baby food, after the country recently relaxed its import policy to mitigate one of the biggest infant formula shortages in recent history. New Zealand's dairy giants Fonterra and a2 Milk, and...
INDUSTRY
WebMD

FDA Allows Import of 2 Million Cans of Baby Formula from U.K.

Infant formula imports from the U.K., which would bring about 2 million cans to the U.S. in coming weeks. Kendal Nutricare will be able to offer certain infant formula products under the Kendamil brand to ease the nationwide formula shortage. “Importantly, we anticipate additional infant formula products may be safely...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Baby formula shortage will stretch on until late July, FDA chief says

The baby formula shortage in the US will likely not be resolved until late July, the head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said at a senate committee hearing.FDA chief Robert Califf told senators on Thursday that the shortage could end in two months, adding there will eventually be a surplus.“I can’t be exact about this but my expectation is that within two months we should be beyond normal and with a plethora,” Mr Califf said.He said the situation is going to get “better and better” with the current measures being taken.The current formula shortage in the...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Processing#Ventures#Agricultural
WEKU

More baby formula shipments arrive from overseas in an effort to ease the shortage

The U.S. will distribute another 1.25 million cans of baby formula in effort to replenish the country's dire supply in the coming weeks, the Food and Drug Administration says. That stock will bring the total imported supply of baby formula product to the equivalent of 30 million 8-ounce bottles, since the Biden administration began its effort to alleviate the national shortage.
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Nestle CEO Does Not See 'Significant' Baby Formula Shortages Outside U.S.

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle does not expect "significant infant formula shortages" in other markets the Swiss food maker serves outside the United States, Chief Executive Mark Schneider said in an interview Monday. "This was very much a domestic situation caused by the outage of a large facility in the U.S.,"...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy