Los Angeles County, CA

Old Mill Foundation Hosts Spring Kick-Off

By Outlook Newspapers
outlooknewspapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Old Mill Foundation recently held its Spring Kick-Off outdoors, under clear skies, where about...

sanmarinotribune.outlooknewspapers.com

outlooknewspapers.com

Luncheon Honors Operation Walk Angels

First published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Operation Walk Angels and their guests attended the nonprofit’s annual spring luncheon on Wednesday, May 11, at a private club in Pasadena. Operation Walk is an organization started by Dr. Lawrence Dorr (1941-2020) in 1997 to provide...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

LCF Tournament of Roses To Host Open House

First published in the May 26 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association is hosting its annual Open House this Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4524 Hampton Road. At the Open House, guests can learn more...
outlooknewspapers.com

Partnership Provides Community With Playground

First published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Carter’s Kids, a nonprofit founded by TV star Carter Oosterhouse, and Chuck E. Cheese, a popular destination for kids’ birthday parties and everyday fun, recently partnered to build a colorful, long-lasting new playground for the more than 500 children who attend Hamilton Elementary School in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

LCPC Jazz Vespers to Give Pentecost Performance

First published in the June 2 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The Jack Lantz Dixieland Band will present a Pentecost-themed Jazz Vespers in the La Cañada Presbyterian Church on Sunday, June 5 at 5 p.m. Pentecost is about the Holy Spirit descending upon Jesus’ disciples after he...
RELIGION
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Society
outlooknewspapers.com

Memorial Day Observed in Several City Locations

First published in the May 28 print issue of the Glendale News Press. There will be several Memorial Day observances within the city of Glendale on Monday morning. The Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce, Montrose Shopping Park Association and the city are hosting a ceremony at the Vietnam War Memorial in Montrose beginning at 7:30 a.m. Monday, May 30. The Vietnam War Memorial is located at the corner of Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu Avenue.
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

SoCalGas Adds $525,000 Donation to Restaurant Fund

First published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. SoCalGas recently announced a second $525,000 donation to the California Restaurant Foundation’s Restaurants Care Resilience Fund. Last year, SoCalGas co-founded the fund to help small businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and was also a leading donor,...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

SMHS Pops Rocks Out

The annual San Marino High School Pops Concert was presented recently, featuring the school’s concert band, wind ensemble and symphony orchestra. The performance included selections from “Phantom of the Opera,” Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” and the love theme from “St. Elmo’s Fire.”
SAN MARINO, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Chabad Welcomes Prager to Speak on Child Leadership

First published in the May 28 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Chabad of the Crescenta Valley recently held a Mother’s Day lecture given by nationally syndicated award-winning radio host, and La Cañada resident Dennis Prager. The lecture was titled “Creating Moral Leaders in Children,” and it...
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Hoover Student Recognized for Film Critique

First published in the May 28 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Lana Taslakian, an AP French student at Hoover High School, recently won an award for her critique of the film “Les Héritières” in the AP category. The film, which was recommended by the French Film Festival in Hollywood for high schoolers learning French in Southern California, was shown to Hoover’s French classes in November. Taslakian, at a ceremony this month at the Lycée International de Los Angeles in Burbank, received a book about French director François Truffaut from Benoît Labat, a higher education and French language attaché at the French consulate in Los Angeles. Pictured are Labat, Hoover French teacher Jerome Manin and Taslakian.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Everytable offering free senior meal deliveries through June

LOS ANGELES — Everytable has teamed up with the Los Angeles Department of Aging to provide free meal delivery services to any senior citizen over the age of 64 as part of a program that will run through the month of June. Clare Fox, vice president of strategic partnerships...
LOS ANGELES, CA
culvercityobserver.com

The Last Pastrami Sandwich

An apparent victim of Covid and Postmates, as Izzy's is now for lease. Oy gevalt. Izzy's restaurant, which used to sport optimistic signs saying, "See you again soon!" now has signs that say, "For Lease." It appears that the fifty year old restaurant has closed for good, another victim of the coronavirus pandemic and Postmates apocalypse.
SANTA MONICA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Museum Has Millions of Reasons to Celebrate Surplus

First published in the May 28 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recently released May revisions for the 2022-23 state budget included an additional $10 million for the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center under construction in Glendale. The proposed new funding would bring the...
GLENDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Small Early Morning Earthquake Shakes LA's South Bay

A small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay. The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported just after 5 a.m. It was centered in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA. Light shaking was reported in nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Infatuation

Banh Mi My Tho

Being the king ain’t easy. Banh Mi My Tho might have started out as a low-key strip mall deli slash convenience store, but over the years it’s developed a reputation as the most popular banh mi mini-chain in LA County, one that has expanded to three locations across the SGV. But that expansion has come at a cost: consistency. Though the crunchy fresh vegetables, generous mayo and paté, and meaty fillings never let us down, we can’t say the same about the bread, which at times ranges from a little tough to downright mouth-scraping. The best bet is to head to the original location in Alhambra earlier in the day (they close at 4pm anyway) and get the #2 special sandwich with an added fried egg. On a good day it’s still the best banh mi you’ll find north of Orange County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Local Man Receives Public Service Award

First published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Pasadena resident Gilbert Mares recently received a the Will G. Farrell Public Service Award during an event hosted by NAIFA-Los Angeles (National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors) and FSP-Los Angeles/Pasadena (Society of Financial Service Professionals). Presented annually...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

CV’s FitzGerald, Simmons, Arias Compete in Masters Meet

First published in the May 28 print issue of the Glendale News Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity track and field team sent three athletes to compete in three events in the CIF-SS Masters Meet at Moorpark High School on Saturday. Senior Rowan FitzGerald finished as the boys’ 1,600-meter...
GLENDALE, CA
Saurabh

The cheapest steakhouses to visit in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is known for having affordable food options, so no matter where you are, you will never be too far from a cheap but delicious establishment serving budget-friendly meals. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses is extensive, and the genre continues to grow and evolve along with the city.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

