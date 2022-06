Online dating is still so popular that there are countless new startups in the space. Young founders will start businesses in the online dating niche because of their own experiences with more widely known apps like Bumble, OkCupid and Match.com. Many founders don't think about a common problem: chats often become meaningless, and there's no other content to view on the platform. Many new startups are incorporating alternative content such as celebrity webinars, AR features, games and educational videos. The better the company is at its mission, the faster its users deliver value.

