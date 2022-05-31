ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

MoDOT Hosting Public Meeting

By Aaron Richards
KMZU
 2 days ago

Public Meeting: MoDOT hosting public meeting on June 14 regarding MO Route 7 and Interstate 49 intersection improvements. CASS COUNTY – MoDOT Kansas City will be hosting a public information meeting regarding an upcoming intersection improvement project at MO Route 7 and Interstate 49. The meeting will be held on Tuesday,...

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 1

Related
KMZU

MoDOT Lane Closure

CLAY COUNTY – MoDOT Kansas City will close the left lane of both northbound and southbound Interstate 35 at 19th Street for median and bridge work beginning at 7 a.m. until approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2. This work is part of the I-35 and 19th Street interchange project in Kearney. All work is weather permitting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Truck-eating bridge gets signage upgrade

Eastbound Independence Avenue is closed at Hardesty as crews contracted with Kansas City Terminal Railway replace signage on the undefeated Independence Avenue Bridge. Per one of the crew members on site, additional warning signs are in the planning phase to be placed farther away from the bridge so that errant, GPS-dependent truck drivers have more warning prior to striking the bridge.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

MoDOT Scheduled Ramp Closure

CLAY COUNTY – MoDOT Kansas City will close the ramp from southbound Interstate 29 to northbound I-35 for shoulder repair work beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes during this time. All work is weather permitting. For potential...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Traffic
Kansas City, MO
Government
City
Harrisonville, MO
Cass County, MO
Government
County
Cass County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Harrisonville, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Traffic
Cass County, MO
Traffic
KMZU

Resurfacing project on U.S. 36 in Livingston County to begin Monday

LIVINGSTON COUNTY – MoDOT crews will begin a resurfacing project on U.S. Route 36 in Livingston County Monday. The project extends eastbound from Route 6 to Parson’s Creek, just over the Linn County line and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek. Route 36 will remain open with a 16-foot width restriction in place, but one lane may be closed in either direction. Work is expected to be completed by the end of October. The schedule of work is as follows:
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Pettis County Commission to meet

SEDALIA – The Pettis County Commission will meet in regular session Thursday. The tentative agenda indicates the commission plans to hold general discussions regarding bike route proposals for future developments. The meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Commission Chambers at the Pettis County Courthouse.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

City in Johnson County sees record population growth

LENEXA, Ks. (KCTV) - New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Johnson County is leading the way when it comes to population growth and Lenexa ranks at the top. “Lenexa often lands on lists for its growth,” said Scott McCullough. McCullough is the Community Development Director for the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modot#Mo Route 7#Ne#Project
KMZU

Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative Announces Elected Board Members

KEARNEY, Mo. — Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative (PCEC) today announced the results of its 2022 membership election following the co-op’s annual meeting held at its headquarters in Kearney, Missouri on May 26. PCEC is a democratically controlled, not-for-profit electric cooperative governed by nine directors elected by members to serve...
KEARNEY, MO
bizjournals

Settlement reached on faulty guardrail design that resulted in fatalities in Missouri

A class action settlement has been reached following the seven-year debate about the guardrail end terminals on Missouri's roads. Stueve Siegel Hanson announced Tuesday that an agreement in the amount of $56 million with Fortune 1000 transportation giant Trinity Industries, along with its manufacturing arm, Trinity Highway Products, to remove and replace the four-inch ET Plus guardrail end terminals from Missouri roads. The product is linked to numerous catastrophic and fatal wrecks nationwide.
MISSOURI STATE
northeastnews.net

Guinotte Avenue in East Bottoms closed. Again.

Less than two years after completing a sinkhole project on Guinotte Avenue in the East Bottoms, utility contractors have torn up the once pristine asphalt and have closed the road yet again. The last project had Guinotte Avenue closed for almost a year in 2019-2020 as various utility crews (Spire,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Ray County Commission to meet for regular session

RICHMOND – The Ray County Commission will meet for regular session Thursday. The tentative agenda indicates the commission will sign a court order to recognize the first Sunday in June as Fallen Skies Hero Day. The meeting is held at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Office.
RAY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(Sedalia, MO) -- A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says officers responded to a call Sunday night about a man with a gun when 22-year-old Masen Moore tried to run away. Authorities say they attempted to make contact with him before he fired shots at police and an officer returned fire, striking Moore. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. No one else was injured in the shooting. Moore was reportedly wanted for a felony parole violation and other warrants.
SEDALIA, MO
KCTV 5

Several renters cleaning up after heavy rains send water into apartments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several renters are cleaning up after heavy rains sent water into their apartments near 62nd and Broadway Street. Gladstone Police Chief Fred Farris said officers helped an elderly man out of an apartment building after significant rainfall resulted in localized flooding in the area Tuesday morning.
GLADSTONE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Stephen Biggerstaff

Stephen Biggerstaff, age 67, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his residence. Stephen was born the son of Donald A. and Barbara (Hart) Biggerstaff on October 22, 1954, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1972 Wheeling High School graduate, and a member of the Wheeling Christian Church. Stephen worked for the Donaldson Company for 32 years. He was also a DJ for KCHI for several years where he played “Today’s news and yesterday’s music.” After he retired, he was a special assignments team member for the Kansas City Royals. Stephen was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local #710 and he was a friend of Bill who was an active sponsor. He enjoyed all things sports and was a long-time fan of the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
theraymorejournal.com

Roundabout construction will CLOSE MO Route 58 at Ward Rd. beginning June 1

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will begin construction of a roundabout along state Route 58 at Ward Road beginning June 1 until approximately August. This work will require the total closure of state Route 58 at Ward Road and traffic will need to follow the signed detour or seek an alternate route. All work is weather permitting.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Water main break shuts down northbound Highway 9 in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Heavy rain caused flash flooding in several parts of the Kansas City area Tuesday. But flooding was also the result of a main break in the Northland. The northbound lanes of Route 9 were closed Tuesday morning at 16th Street due to a water main break. The closure was expected to be in place through the end of the week.
TRAFFIC
KCTV 5

Kansas City breaks rainfall record set in 1996

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As storm clouds continue to roll across the metro, a new record for rain has been set at Kansas City International Airport. As of 10:30 Tuesday morning, KCI had received 2.84″ of rain, breaking the previous May 31 record of 2.44″ set back in 1996.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE FLOODING, POWER OUTAGES

Thunderstorms have been rumbling through the KMMO listening area during the overnight hours, and with them has come torrential rainfall at times. Due to the amount of rain that has fallen in Pettis County, at 3:05 a.m. today, the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office sent out an advisory, urging residents to stay off the roads if possible due to excessive flooding in the area. Authorities say, “If you do not have to go out at this time, please stay home.”
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy