Blanard “Doc” Collins

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - Jeffery "Jeff" Lynn Jacob, 58 of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of Surgoinsville, TN, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, June 3, 2022, at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman. Jeff worked for Federal Express for over 32 years. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend, who will be truly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his mother, Roberta Jean Hedrick Jacob. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 33 years, Rena Jacob of the home; children, Jordan Jacob & wife, Madison of Athens, TN, Ethan and Nolan Jacob both of the home; father, Chalmer Jacob of Surgoinsville, TN; and his brother, Karl Jacob of Knoxville, TN. Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
