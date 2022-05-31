ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Blanard “Doc” Collins

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

KINGSPORT - Blanard “Doc” Collins, 93, of Kingsport,...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Mrs. M. Mabel Bright

KINGSPORT - Mrs. M. Mabel Bright, 97, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Benjamin Rhea “Benny” Newland

KINGSPORT – Benjamin Rhea “Benny” Newland, 79 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his residence following a lengthy illness. The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Brenda Mullins

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Brenda Mullins - 71, of Big Stone Gap, VA passed away at her home on Friday, June 3, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Virgie Greene

JOHNSON CITY - Frances Virgie Greene, 92 of Johnson City, finally made her way to see the Lord and to be with her beloved family past on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Born in Kingsport, TN on March 24, 1930, a daughter of the late Onzo and Flossie Mullins, she had resided in this area most of her wonderful life. She married the love of her life, “(the little darling)” Don Paul Greene in 1946 and retired as owner/operator of Virgie’s Salon after running it most of her adult life. Virgie will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, “Granny”, and friend who loved to talk, dance and play the piano.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Flora Lea Smith

KINGSPORT – Flora Lea Smith, 78, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 30, 2022, at Holston Manor Nursing Home. You may visit www.cartertrent.com to view arrangements and survivors. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Smith family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ruth H. Francisco

KINGSPORT - Ruth H. Francisco, 89, of Kingsport, died Thursday morning, June 2, 2022, at NHC Rehab in Kingsport after a brief illness. Born in Fordtown, she graduated from Sulphur Springs High School and Whitney Business College. Ruth retired from Clemons. Clemons, the family company, provided ground transportation for Eastman for over 65 years. She loved her family, cooking and watching sports.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Susan Elizabeth Carver Williams

MARYVILLE - Susan Elizabeth Carver Williams of Maryville, formerly of Knoxville and Kingsport TN, and of Durham NC, died at Ft. Sanders Hospital on June 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bon L. and Georgia Quesenberry Carver of Kingsport. Susan was an artist, writer, friend, teacher,...
MARYVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ronald L. “Cotton” Rasnick

DUFFIELD, VA./BIG STONE GAP, VA - Our precious brother, Ronald L. “Cotton” Rasnick, born June 1, 1942, received his wings this morning, Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:33a.m. We loved him so very much and he will be missed always until we make that final trip and then we will be together eternally. Ronald was the sweetest person you could ever meet. He loved everyone. He never looked for the bad in people, he only saw the good. We were so blessed to have him for eighty (80) years. His heart was so soft. Many times, he gave to little children when he didn't have anything for himself, but he loved doing that. We, his siblings, loved him so much and he showed his love for us every day. His life was not easy. He fought cancer for over 15 years and now his fight is over. He was so very special. He never complained, just accepted the cross that he was given to bear. His big brother was his hero and he never failed to be so very quick with his "I love You" and we exchanged those words daily. He was also so proud of his little brother's faith and the courage he has shown with the cross that he has to bear. If It were possible to describe Ronald with one word, it would be LOVE. His love was always there for everyone to see. His fight is over now because God came with open arms to take him home and now, he is surrounded with nothing but love and there will be no pain ever again. We will miss you sweetheart and we will see you again in a while.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Cleo Mildred " Millie" Peters

CHURCH HILL - Cleo Mildred " Millie" Peters, 81, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. To view survivors and arrangements, please visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the family.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Greg Loren Bement

KINGSPORT - Greg Loren Bement, 67, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022. The family will receive friends at the home, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ada Hounshell Travis

JONESVILLE, VA - Ada Hounshell Travis, 92, of Jonesville, Virginia went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 1st 2022 at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, Virginia. Arrangements for Ms. Travis are incomplete at this time. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville, VA is serving the Travis family.
JONESVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Jennia Sims

On Monday, May 30, 2022, God came and took Jennia home and now she is whole. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and a friend to many. Jennia loved to travel and was a caregiver for her entire family. She attended Vermont United Methodist Church. Jennia was preceded in...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Christopher Allen Carpenter

SURGOINSVILLE – Christopher Allen Carpenter, 32, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 29, 2022, with his family by his side. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Anthony Wayne Hall

WISE, VA. - Anthony Wayne Hall, 40, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at home. He was a meat cutter for the United Grocery in Norton, Va. He was preceded in death by his father, Letcher Taylor. Surviving are his mother, Nancy Hall Taylor (Rodney Gentry), Wise; brother, Austin...
WISE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Bill “Wahoo” McDaniel

KINGSPORT - Bill “Wahoo” McDaniel, 60, Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William E. (Bill) McDaniel, aka “Wahoo”

Bill McDaniel passed away after a sudden heart attack on Tuesday, May 31st. He was the son of Katherine McDaniel of Kingsport and the late Edgar L. McDaniel. Surviving family include sister, Betsy McDaniel Boyer (Andy Boyer) of Normandy Park, WA; nephew, Henry Boyer of Pensacola, FL; and extended aunts, uncles, and cousins.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Velvia Victoria "Vickie" McConnell Lane

KNOXVILLE, TN - Velvia Victoria "Vickie" McConnell Lane, age 87, of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, May 31st at NHC Place Farragut, after a battle with cancer and respiratory disease. She was born in Scott County, Virginia and graduated from Shoemaker High School in 1952. She began working in dental offices...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donald N. Martin

KINGSPORT - Donald N. Martin, 80, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Villages at Allandale. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:45 pm Friday, June 3, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Riley Boy and Pastor Sean Bailey officiating. A Graveside Service be held at 10:00 am Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Christus Garden. Pallbearers will be nephews. Those attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 am.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rosie Bledsoe

HILTONS, VA - Rosie Smith Bledsoe, 83, Hiltons, VA passed away, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Rosie was born in Scott County, VA on June 12, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Alp and Mary (Lane) Smith. In addition to her parents, her...
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Jeffery "Jeff" Lynn Jacob

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - Jeffery "Jeff" Lynn Jacob, 58 of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of Surgoinsville, TN, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, June 3, 2022, at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman. Jeff worked for Federal Express for over 32 years. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend, who will be truly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his mother, Roberta Jean Hedrick Jacob. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 33 years, Rena Jacob of the home; children, Jordan Jacob & wife, Madison of Athens, TN, Ethan and Nolan Jacob both of the home; father, Chalmer Jacob of Surgoinsville, TN; and his brother, Karl Jacob of Knoxville, TN. Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

