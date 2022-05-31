Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges

ST. JOSEPH – A St. Joseph police officer and his wife have been federally indicted for a $99,000 fraud scheme against the Fraternal Order of Police. A news release from the Department of Justice’s Western District of Missouri says Michael A. Hardin, 46, and Sarah J. Hardin, 42, and a former Buchanan County deputy, are accused of using debit cards linked to the bank accounts of the Fraternal Order of Police Northwest Missouri Lodge #3 to make personal purchases from 2015 to 2019. For approximately 10 years Michael served as the president and Sarah as the treasurer of the lodge, which is a fraternity headquartered in St. Joseph made up of approximately 300 law enforcement officers from departments in nine northwest Missouri counties.
Comments / 0