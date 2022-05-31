ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges

By Aaron Richards
KMZU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMDENTON, Mo. – A routine traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges for a Kansas City man. According to a press release by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop for a...

KCTV 5

Clay County sheriff arrest teen accused of stealing two cars

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sheriff’s deputies with Clay County arrested a teenager Saturday who is accused of stealing two cars and being intoxicated. Authorities say they were originally dispatched to a home in the 12900 block of North Eastern Avenue in Kansa City just before 8 p.m. on Saturday. There, a person reported their Buick had been stolen and that a car he had never seen before was in his driveway. Deputies found that the car left in the driveway, a Toyota Camry, had recently been stolen from a business on Church Road in Kansas City.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Simple Traffic Stop Turned Police Chase and Drug Bust in Bates County

AMSTERDAM, Mo. – An Amoret man faces drug charges after attempting to elude police. A Bates County Sheriff’s press release alleges that on Saturday, May 28, Justin Blake Kimbrough fled from law enforcement on his motorcycle when a sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop for minor traffic violations. Kimbrough stopped to let a female passenger off the bike, then made a lude gesture towards the deputy and attempted to flee.
BATES COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Three from Missouri indicted for large-scale meth conspiracy

Three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri after law enforcement officers seized approximately 29 pounds of methamphetamine. Brian E. Hall, 44, of Aurora, Mo., Jacqueline Aldrete Bojorquez, 28, and Jeffrey L. Hughley, 37,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Deputies arrest teen, recover 2 stolen cars

CLAY COUNTY — Sheriff’s office deputies recovered two stolen vehicles and took a 17-year-old into custody Saturday, May 28, in an incident that stretched across multiple cities. The incident began when deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 12900 block of North Eastern Avenue in Kansas City...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Charges: Despite 'False Narratives' Lady Shot By KCPD Carried Gun

Today we share a welcomed fact check and local law enforcement efforts to regain control of "the narrative" that spiraled out of control during the weekend. TKC TOLD YOU SO!!! FINALLY THE FACTS EMERGE WITH PHOTO EVIDENCE OF A LADY CARRYING A GUN WHEN SHE WAS SHOT BY POLICE!!!. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Mayor Lucas tweets statement regarding officer-involved shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted a statement regarding the recent officer-involved shooting in the city. “In June of 2020, I instituted a change in police department policy that requires an outside investigation of any officer-involved shooting,” he said. “The Missouri Highway Patrol currently is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred this Friday in Kansas City.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

St. Joseph police officer and wife federally indicted in $99,000 fraud scheme

ST. JOSEPH – A St. Joseph police officer and his wife have been federally indicted for a $99,000 fraud scheme against the Fraternal Order of Police. A news release from the Department of Justice’s Western District of Missouri says Michael A. Hardin, 46, and Sarah J. Hardin, 42, and a former Buchanan County deputy, are accused of using debit cards linked to the bank accounts of the Fraternal Order of Police Northwest Missouri Lodge #3 to make personal purchases from 2015 to 2019. For approximately 10 years Michael served as the president and Sarah as the treasurer of the lodge, which is a fraternity headquartered in St. Joseph made up of approximately 300 law enforcement officers from departments in nine northwest Missouri counties.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kwos.com

Sedalia man is shot and killed by police

A man is dead after being shot by police in Sedalia. 22 year old Masen Moore was shot after shooting at officers Sunday night on a home on West Boulevard. Police say they got a call that he was armed and was wanted for a parole violation. Moore was shot when he fired at officers.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

MISTRIAL DECLARED IN MURDER CASE

The jury trial for a Warrensburg man charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly killed another man more than two years ago has been rescheduled from earlier this month to later this year. A felony complaint alleges Wayne Lewis Hill Jr. knowingly caused the death of Joseph Campbell by shooting...
WARRENSBURG, MO

