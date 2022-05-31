Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sheriff’s deputies with Clay County arrested a teenager Saturday who is accused of stealing two cars and being intoxicated. Authorities say they were originally dispatched to a home in the 12900 block of North Eastern Avenue in Kansa City just before 8 p.m. on Saturday. There, a person reported their Buick had been stolen and that a car he had never seen before was in his driveway. Deputies found that the car left in the driveway, a Toyota Camry, had recently been stolen from a business on Church Road in Kansas City.

