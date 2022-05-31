ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Pacific professor’s Shakespeare analysis takes center stage

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of students and teachers studying Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” will soon be reading a critical analysis of recent film interpretations by University of the Pacific Professor of English Courtney Lehmann. Lehmann has the rare privilege of being commissioned to write an essay for the Macbeth Third Norton...

KCRA.com

Stockton Unified to name newest building after beloved teacher

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Unified School District plans to honor a beloved music teacher by naming one of its new buildings after him. The school district plans to unveil its new administration building, named after Arthur Coleman Jr., on June 17. Coleman is a longtime educator with Cesar Chavez High School, whose lessons have had a lasting impact. Several people wrote letters to the district in 2019 to name a building after Coleman.
rosevilletoday.com

Summer Message from Roseville Joint Union HSD Superintendent

Roseville, Calif.- If your family is anything like ours, you’re likely just as busy (if not busier!) in the summer as you are during the school year. Keeping kids busy while we tackle work, projects, hobbies and hopefully plan vacations feels like a couple full time jobs. While you juggle your schedule, RJUHSD staff will be doing the same to prepare for your students’ return in August!
thecalifornianpaper.com

Many teachers say goodbye to Cal High

Cal High will say goodbye to several teachers this year. Among the list of those retiring or not returning include English teachers Kalise Ahern, Danielle Caddy and Devan Manning, world history and philosophy teacher Tyler Gulyas, marine biology teacher Douglas Mason, Spanish teacher Nicole Resendiz, and physics teacher Deborah Sater.
rosevilletoday.com

Concerts at Commons Beach Summer 2022

Tahoe City, Calif. – Sitting on the banks of the majestic Lake Tahoe lies another great concert venue in Placer County. Commons Beach serves up the tunes and spectacular scenery for their summer concert series. Concerts at Commons Beach, Tahoe City’s crowd-pleasing free summer concert series are now scheduled!
CBS San Francisco

Los Gatos sisters remember little brother who gave the ultimate sacrifice

LOS GATOS -- While many mark Memorial Day with barbecues and trips to the beach, Gold Star families who lost loved ones to war don't want people to forget the holiday's true meaning.Two sisters of a fallen solider from Los Gatos spent Monday thinking long and hard about their lost little brother.The man wearing a million dollar smile along with fatigues in a family photo is Army Corporal TJ Gonzales. The youngest of four children and only boy, TJ was the only son of a military veteran and now retired Los Gatos police officer. He wanted to be just like his...
Boston 25 News WFXT

California man accused of groping two women on flight to Boston

BOSTON, Mass. — A California man was arrested on Wednesday for the “unwanted sexual contact” of two women on an overnight flight from Los Angeles to Boston. 42-year-old Jairaj Singh Dhillon of Modesto, California, was arrested at Logan Airport and charged with two counts of abusive sexual contact while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.
goldcountrymedia.com

Plato's Closet opens in Roseville

Know and Go: What: Plato’s Closet new to Roseville area Where: 9050 Fairway Drive, Suite 145 When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Plato’s Closet, a nationwide franchise known for affordable, gently- used clothing, shoes, accessories and more for teens and 20-somethings, recently opened in Roseville.
Silicon Valley

Bay Area city ranked best place to raise a family in the U.S.

Fremont has been named the top city in the United States to raise a family in a study by WalletHub. The study compared metrics in 180 cities in such categories as cost of housing, the quality of local school and healthcare systems, and opportunities for fun and recreation. Fremont was...
villagelife.com

Folsom Lake treehouse home has spectacular views

Immerse yourself in nature in this private, treehouse-style home with lake and/or mountain views and private balconies from every room. The nearly half-acre lot is surrounded by Folsom Lake State Park, horse and walking trails and a seasonal stream. The three-story home features an open concept great room on the...
wdayradionow.com

Musk tells Tesla staff to return or leave

(Palo Alto, CA) -- It looks like the world's richest man isn't happy with Tesla executives working from home. Elon Musk is the CEO of the electric vehicle maker. He reportedly sent an email to staff saying they must work at least 40 hours in the office or risk being fired. He's criticized other remote policies before, despite several companies allowing their employees to stay home longer or even forever.
KABC

Third Case Of Monkey Pox Found In Sacramento

(Sacramento, CA) — The Sacramento County Department of Public Health is saying they have detected a suspected third case of monkeypox. This case was detected through contact tracing from the first case in Sacramento. The first case was detected on May 24th. According to the department, the findings have been sent to the CDC for confirmation.
KRON4 News

Vallejo fisherman sued in ‘egregious’ crabbing case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California fisherman illegally caught hundreds of Dungeness crabs in the protected North Farallon Islands State Marine Reserve, according to a lawsuit filed last week by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. State Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators said they found over 90 crab traps within the ecologically fragile area […]
CBS Sacramento

Best Friend Remembers UC Davis Student Tris Yasay, Who Was Struck And Killed Biking To Class

DAVIS (CBS13) – The best friend of a UC Davis student who was struck and killed while riding her bicycle to class last week is speaking out about how painful the loss feels. “She knew how much I cherished our friendship, and everything I would say to her she heard on a regular basis,” said Irena Song. Song is in agony over the sudden loss of her best friend Tris Yasay. “She was the most perceptive person I’ve ever met,” Song said. Song showed us pictures of the pair together on campus. Yasay was a 19-year-old sophomore at UC Davis, and Song described the plant...
CBS San Francisco

Major storm front expected to send a shower to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The Bay Area might get off easy this week, as a seven-day weather pattern expected to bring rain to 47 of the lower 48 states should only bring a short shower to the Bay Area this weekend.The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a chance of a total of .1 inch of rain or less Saturday and Sunday.The multi-colored seven-day forecast map of the U.S. has only the lightest shade of green -- meaning the smallest amount of rainfall -- for the Bay Area.The map has deep swatches of red in the middle of the country, signifying 3-4 inches of rain forecast, surrounded by dark-to-light shades of blue representing .5 to 1.5 inches of anticipated precipitation.The most California will see is in the extreme northern coast near the Oregon border, which may see up to 1 inch of rain. Everything south of Monterey is predicted to remain dry, along with the entire state of Arizona.
