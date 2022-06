H.E.R. (née Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson) is making her latest magazine cover a family affair. On June 1, the Grammy-winning artist graced the cover of Ebony alongside her father, Kenny Wilson, who was instrumental in helping his daughter reach her superstar potential. "I was able to learn about so many different styles of music and so much history in music because of him," H.E.R. said in the magazine. "Because of his love for music and him telling me about visiting Jimi Hendrix's grave in Seattle — all those stories and all those lessons were just so fascinating to me — I think they really carried me into this life, into this journey I have now."

